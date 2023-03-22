Ranking Gujarat Giants' top three performers in WPL 2023

The Gujarat Giants (GG) did not have a great run in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Giants, along with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), have been knocked out of the tournament.

GG won just two games out of their share of eight, managing to put up only 4 points on the board. The Giants, led by stand-in skipper Sneh Rana in the absence of Beth Mooney, managed to get the better of the two best teams in the tournament, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. But that's about it for them as far as happy memories are concerned.

A few of the team's players still had a reasonable tournament, though. Here, we rank the Giants' top 3 performers in WPL 2023.

#3 Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt didn't find any takers at the auction and only came into the picture after Beth Mooney was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

She played just 4 games over the course of the tournament but made a huge impact for the Giants at the top of the order. She scored 143 runs at a strike rate of more than 140, hitting two consecutive half-centuries.

#2 Dayalan Hemalatha

Women's Premier League (WPL) @wplt20 performer from the first innings of



For a well made 57 of just 33 balls, Dayalan Hemalatha is our performer from the first innings of #GGvUPW match in the #TATAWPL

Dayalan Hemalatha, who was picked by the Giants at a price of Rs. 30 Lakh, had an impactful tournament as she scored 151 runs at a sensational strike-rate of 157.29. She also remained unbeaten on three occasions in WPL 2023.

Hemalatha's best outing came against UP Warriorz as she plundered 57 runs off just 33 deliveries. She had to bat in some of the toughest phases but played selflessly and without any fear.

#1 Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol has been in and around the Indian team for quite a few years now but hasn't consolidated her spot yet. It is worth noting that she hasn't had a consistent run though. At the WPL auction, Harleen Deol did not spark too much interest as Gujarat Giants signed her for a base price of Rs.40 Lakh.

The Field @thefield_in #WPL2023



Harleen Deol is no stranger to superb catches at the boundary line is she?



JioCinema



Harleen Deol is no stranger to superb catches at the boundary line is she? JioCinema #WPL2023

However, Deol proved her worth through her performances as she ended up scoring 202 runs over the course of the tournament at an average of just under 30. She was also brilliant on the field and was overall one of the few bright spots in what was a terrible season for her side.

