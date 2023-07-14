Ranking Rohit Sharma's first Test centuries against each country

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma silenced his critics with a patient and sublime century against the West Indies in the ongoing first Test at Dominica. The opening batter scored 103 runs off 221 deliveries before being dismissed by debutant Alick Athanaze on Day 2.

He was under scrutiny following mediocre numbers in red-ball cricket of late along with the other top-order batters in the lineup. Rohit's most recent performance marked his 10th hundred in Test cricket as he passed the 3,500-run mark in the format as well.

Out of the 10 Test centuries that Rohit has scored in his career, two have come in overseas conditions. Additionally, seven of them have come since his switch to the top of the order.

He has scored tons against five teams so far - West Indies, South Africa, Australia, England, and Sri Lanka.

On that note, let us rank Rohit Sharma's first Test centuries against each aforementioned country.

#5 India vs Sri Lanka (Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur; 2017)

Rohit Sharma's last hundred in the middle order came during the home series against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 102 off 160 deliveries, which came on his return to Tests after almost a year and ended a drought of 34 innings without a hundred.

Rohit's ton along with major contributions from Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Murali Vijay allowed India to post 610 in their first innings. India ended up winning the Test by an innings and 239 runs.

#4 India vs South Africa (Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vishakapatnam; 2019)

Rohit's move to the top of the order was a game-changer in white-ball cricket and a similar switch in Test matches was highly anticipated. He lived up to the hype after scoring 176 runs off 244 deliveries in the series opener against South Africa.

India scored a massive 502-7 in the first innings and won the Test by 203 runs to gain an early lead in the three-match affair.

Rohit scored a ton in the second innings as well and was adjudged Player of the Match for his exploits.

He even went on to score his maiden double century in the third Test of the series, which along with ensuing performances sealed his place and made his move to the top, a permanent one.

#3 India vs West Indies (Eden Gardens, Kolkata; 2013)

Rohit Sharma became a regular member of India's white-ball squad after his move to the top and it eventually led to his Test debut as well. He made his debut during the 2013 home series against West Indies, which is also remembered as Sachin Tendulkar's farewell rubber.

The debutant walked out with Team India in trouble at 83-5 in the first innings. He then went on to put up one of the best performances by a debutant as he slammed 177 runs off 301 deliveries.

The right-handed batter stitched together a massive partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin that rescued Team India's innings, leading them to win the contest by an innings and 51 runs.

#2 India vs Australia (Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur; 2023)

The 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was crucial for Team India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. They were presented with a tricky wicket for the series opener in Nagpur, where Australia crumbled to 177 all out in about two sessions.

In reply, no Indian top-order batter could handle the pitch as no batter crossed the 23-run mark except for Rohit Sharma.

The skipper led from the front and scored his first ton against Australia in his 15th attempt. His innings proved to be an excellent platform as the lower-order batters piled on the pressure, helping India to a win by an innings and 132 runs.

#1 India vs England (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai; 2021)

Team India were put under pressure by a visiting England side during the build-up to the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Led by Joe Root, the visitors notched a win in the series opener in Chennai. The second Test at the same venue sported a rank turner and a very difficult venue to bat on.

Rohit Sharma was on song, scoring 161 runs off 231 deliveries while the entire England team could only score 134 and 164 runs in the first and the second innings, respectively.

India turned a switch from there on and managed to win the next two Tests as well by convincing margins to seal their place in the inaugural WTC final.

Will Rohit Sharma amass another ton during the tour of the West Indies? Let us know what you think.

