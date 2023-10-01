Ranking the spin attacks of all 2023 World Cup teams

The 2023 World Cup in India is less than a week away and all eyes are on the combinations with which the teams want to get into the tournament. Given the tournament is in the subcontient, spin will play a massive role.

Such massive tournaments bring world class players from different countries together, and there will certainly be some world-class spinners on display. However, a crucial factor for their respective teams' success in the World Cup will be the way they hunt in packs with their compatriots.

Just like batting partnerships, bowling partnerships are crucial as well and perhaps that's why those with a better spin attack might have an edge over the other teams. On that note, let's rank the spin attacks of all teams ahead of the World Cup 2023:

#10 The Netherlands

The Netherlands may not be right up there in terms of quality spin, but they certainly have some experience in that department. Roelof van der Merwe has already played on the big stage for South Africa and that experience would certainly help the Dutch.

Colin Ackermann is another spin option for The Netherlands and he has an experience of 98 List A games under his belt with 51 wickets to his name. Shariz Ahmed could also surprise a few with his leg-spin, having already had a fifer to his name in his short ODI career so far.

#9 Australia

Australia arguably have one of the best spinners in the world in Adam Zampa. The leggie has picked up 142 wickets in just 85 ODIs and will bey key to their chances. However, they don't really have another frontline spin option in the squad as Ashton Agar was ruled out with an injury.

The Aussies have shown a lot of faith in Glenn Maxwell and the off-spinner showed what he could do with a career-best 4/40 against India in Rajkot. However, as a spin attack, Australia may not have too much in their tank and they would arguably be more dependent on their pacers to do the job.

#8 Pakistan

There have been a lot of questions asked about Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, especially after the duo couldn't hunt in packs as much as they would have liked in the Asia Cup.

Shadab has 83 wickets from 64 games, but his inconsistency has cost the Men in Green quite a lot. They do have the element of surprise in Usama Mir and it will be interesting to see if they unleash him in the World Cup.

#7 Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will be gutted to not have their star man Wanindu Hasaranga for the World Cup due to an injury. However, Maheesh Theekshana can do a job for his captain when needed and glimpses of the same were seen in the Asia Cup.

Young Dunith Wellalage also showed just what he could do with a five-wicket haul against India. The presence of off-spin options like Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka give Sri Lanka further balance in the spin department.

#6 South Africa

South Africa are another team who would have originally been heavily dependent on their fast bowlers making a mark. However, Anrich Nortje's injury has made it pretty important for their spinners to come to the party.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj have played a total of just 74 ODIs with 100 wickets to their name. The quality that they possess, along with the ability for Aiden Markram to chip in with his off-spin makes them a well-rounded spin attack.

#5 Bangladesh

Bangladesh's hopes of doing well will once again lie on the shoulders of the legendary spinner Shakib Al Hasan. In 240 ODIs, the Bangladesh captain has 308 wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 4.4.

The presence of off-spinner mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nasum Ahmed gives Bangladesh the options to unleash in conditions aiding the spinners.

#4 England

Defending World Cup champions England will have most of their players already accustomed to Indian conditions because of the amount of IPL that they have played over the years. In Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, they have absolute top-class spinners. Rashid, in particular, has staggering numbers with 184 wickets from 126 ODI matches.

They also have the option of Liam Livingstone with a bit of both off-spin and leg-spin that he can offer. The fact that all three can bat as well gives the defending champions that added balance.

#3 New Zealand

New Zealand's spin attack seems to be quite underrated, but the quality is certainly present with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi troubling the opponents of late.

Sodhi is fresh off a six-wicket haul against Bangladesh and could be crucial for the Kiwis if they want to go deep into the tournament. Young Rachin Ravindra is also a left-arm spin option for the Kiwis, although they will dearly miss the service of the injured Michael Bracewell in the World Cup.

#2 India

Hosts India now seem to have a well-rounded spin attack in the World Cup with the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin. Kuldeep Yadav has been on fire of late, winning the Player of the Tournament award in the Asia Cup and also becoming the fastest Indian spinner to 150 ODI wickets.

Jadeja also recently crossed the 200-wickets mark in one-day cricket and can be absolutely lethal in conditions where the ball would grip a bit. Ashwin's presence just gives captain Rohit Sharma another option if needed, especially when there are a number of left-handers in the opposition in a few World Cup games.

#1 Afghanistan

There arguably shouldn't have been any doubt on Afghanistan being on top of the list. Just the sheer depth that they have in the spin department is intimidating and has the potential to cause quite a few upsets.

Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman bring the experience factor with them, and the presence of Noor Ahmad gives them a left-arm wrist-spin option, something which just India have. If they find pitches that suit them, Afghanistan spinners can absolutely run riot in the World Cup.