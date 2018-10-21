Ranking the current Indian batsmen by their Test average in Australia

Aryan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 196 // 21 Oct 2018, 12:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

After suffering successive series defeats in South Africa and England, India would be looking to bounce back and create history by beating Australia in Australia and thus register their first ever Test series win on Australian soil. The tour which is two months long would be the biggest challenge team India and Kohli face before the 2019 World Cup.

India's record in Australia has been poor historically. They have failed to win a series in Australia and lost 28 of the 44 Test matches they have played in Australia, managing to win 5. Adding to this, India have never won a series in Australia. Virat's men will have a difficult task on their hands if they want to change and rewrite history. The first Test will start from 6th December.

With the absence of David Warner and Steve Smith, the expectations amongst Indian fans are high.

So to help your cause, here are the rankings for 7 current Indian batsman according to their averages in Australia.

#6 Shikhar Dhawan

Matches: 3 | Innings: 6 | Runs: 167 | Average: 27.83 | Highest: 81 |

50s: 1 | 100s: 0 |

Edged and gone!

The Indian opener has a poor record in Australia carrying an average of only 27.83 beside his name. He kept poking at the balls outside the off-stump and kept chipping the balls against the wickets. He was also one of the only two Indian top-middle order batsmen who did not manage to get a century in the test series.

While Shikhar Dhawan has been brilliant in white ball cricket in Australia, his chances to make the 11 for the test matches are slim with Prithvi Shaw performing well in the Tests against West Indies and KL Rahul's majestic hundred in the 5th Test in England.

1 / 6 NEXT