 Ranking the world's top 10 best T20 all-rounders at present ahead of Asia Cup 2025 ft. Axar Patel, Romario Shepherd 

All-rounders are an essential part of the playing XI, especially in white-ball cricket. Their presence ensures balance and depth for the side across multiple departments, and their multiple skillsets have often aided the team's cause. Their importance has only grown in importance in the modern era, and an established all-rounder is viewed as a rare asset.

Teams have made a point to overload their side with as many all-rounders as possible to have the luxury of multiple options, and be versatile with their batting approach and order.

On that note, let us rank the world's top 10 best T20 all-rounders at present ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Honorable mentions: Cameron Green, Michael Bracewell, Sam Curran

#10 Mitchell Santner

The New Zealand all-rounder is finally having his time in the spotlight after lurking and operating behind the scenes for quite a while now. Elevated to captaincy amid the team's transition, he has continued to operate in his trademark fashion.

Primarily a bowling all-rounder, Santner is known to outfox batters with his subtle pace variations and angles. Since taking over as skipper, he has taken nine wickets in 10 matches while operating at an exceptional economy. He recently began his campaign with the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred with a brilliant spell of 2-24 against the Southern Brave. Prior to this, he also had a decent first campaign with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

#9 Azmatullah Omarzai

The Afghanistan pace bowling all-rounder has been on a roll in white-ball formats. Crowned as ICC's ODI Player of the Year in 2024, he has had a noteworthy time in the shortest format as well.

He took 18 wickets in 18 matches in 2024 at an economy of 8.07. With the bat, he was deployed across all positions in the middle-order and made several handy contributions. Omarzai also had a decent season with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025.

#8 Marco Jansen

The South African all-rounder is an integral part of the setup across formats, which includes a crucial role in the shortest format. Known for his ability with the new ball, and his knack of playing impactful cameos with the bat down the order, he undoubtedly enters the list among the top all-rounders in the world at the moment.

Jansen had a landmark 2024, after struggling in his initial years in the format. He took 10 wickets at an economy of just 7.04, while holding a strike rate of 167 with the bat. He was the first-choice all-rounder for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025, playing an essential role in their run to the finals. Jansen took 16 wickets, and was the team's second-highest wicket-taker.

#7 Glenn Maxwell

It is evident that Maxwell's sheer match-winning ability makes up for his inconsistency. And even in the twilight stage of his career, he proves to be a massive X-Factor, with either bat or ball. Over the last year, the Australian veteran has had erratic campaigns in the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he continues to thrive in international cricket.

He had a largely successful 2024, scoring at an average of 32.42 and a strike rate of 166.95, and although he is not at his best in 2025 so far, he is set to be a massive force in Australia's bid for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The much-improved bowling has somewhat compensated for Maxwell's dip in batting at times. Largely a frontline option now, the all-rounder has been proven to be a reliable option in the powerplay, as well as being a bona fide partnership breaker.

#6 Liam Livingstone

The England all-rounder climbed to the top of the all-rounder rankings after a prolific home series against Australia in September 2024. He followed it up with a decent campaign in the Caribbean, followed by a poor outing against India in the subcontinent.

He is bound to play a crucial role as a spin bowling option for England in the 2026 T20 World Cup, making the coming months absolutely essential to find his form.

Livingstone seems to have found a nice spell of rhythm going after a sublime spell with Lancashire in the Vitality T20 Blast, followed by a strong start to his 2025 Hundred campaign for the Birmingham Phoenix.

#5 Marcus Stoinis

The Australian all-rounder parted ways from the 50-over format to focus solely on the shortest format, and he has been a consistent feature in all of the T20 franchise tournaments going around.

His 2025 has been absolutely stacked so far, with outings in the Big Bash League, SA20, the Indian Premier League (IPL), the MLC, and now The Hundred.

Stoinis' experience, coupled with his versatility makes him a rare blend in the all-rounder bracket in particular.

#4 Sikandar Raza

The Zimbabwe all-rounder hardly puts in a bad shift, and is among the very few all-rounders who is equally adept at both batting and bowling. His prowess acrss both departments alone makes him one of the best in the business in the world, but his performances have a massive say too.

He is currently the No. 7-ranked all-rounder in the world, and was nominated for the T20I cricketer of the year award last year. He recently put in decent performances while leading Zimbabwe in the tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.

#3 Romario Shepherd

The West Indies all-rounder has proven to be a reliable signing for teams in franchise tournaments, as well as an asset for the national team. Shepherd has been one of the best pinch hitters in the business, and his handy medium pace bowling has also caught many batters off guard.

He played a crucial role for RCB in their title win in IPL 2025, and is currently the ninth-ranked T20I all-rounder in the world.

#2 Axar Patel

The left-handed Indian player has had a splendid ascendancy of late, and now finds himself as one of the chief all-rounders for the national team, as well as being he captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC).

He has added versatility to his bowling in recent years, often bowling in the powerplay while keeping things tight in his primary role in the middle overs. However, it is his improvement in batting that has made him one of the top all-rounders in the world.

Axar Patel has even moved past the tag of a floater as he is well capable of playing as a proper middle-order batter. He has grown from strength to strength, and is a vital cog in India's run to the 2026 T20 World Cup, and the event itself.

#1 Hardik Pandya

The No.1 ranked T20I all-rounder in the world, Hardik Pandya, has set the highest standard for what the role dictates. Year in year out, he has chipped in both bat and ball to establish himself as a generational player in the format.

Although his role has changed a bit, evolving to a proper middle-order batter than a designated finisher, his impact is still the same. With the ball, he can operate with the new ball in the powerplay, and also outsmart the batters in the middle overs with his variations and surprise bouncers.

