Rating India's top 5 women's T20I batters in 2022

India Women had a mixed year in T20Is in 2022. They played a total of 25 matches in the year that went by, winning 13 and losing 11, while one game ended in a tie. They began their T20I journey in 2022 with an 18-run loss to New Zealand Women in Queenstown in February.

India Women impressed on their tour of Sri Lanka, winning the three-match T20I series by a 2-1 margin. Their next assignment was the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. They performed exceptionally well to reach the final. In the summit clash against Australia Women, they were cruising at 118/2 while chasing 162. Yet another inexplicable batting collapse saw them lose the game by nine runs as they had to settle for silver.

After losing the T20I series in England 1-2, India Women dominated the Asia Cup, lifting the title for the seventh time. 2022, however, ended on a disappointing note for India as they were crushed 1-4 at home by Australia in a five-match series.

With 2022 coming to an end, we analyze India Women’s performance in T20Is, rating the top 5 batters in the format last year.

#1 Smriti Mandhana (8.5/10)

India Women opener Smriti Mandhana. Pic: Getty Images

Smriti Mandhana was India Women’s leading T20I run-getter in 2022. In 23 matches, she scored 594 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 133.48, with five half-centuries to her name. The opener scored a brilliant 61 off 32 in the first semi-final of CWG 2022 against England. Mandhana also smashed 79* off 53 balls in the second T20I during the tour of England.

The elegant left-hander’s consistency continued as she hit 51* off 25 in the Asia Cup final. Mandhana was the Player of the Match for her 49-ball 79 as India Women tied the second T20I against Australia Women during the home series in December. They went on to win the match in the Super Over.

However, Mandhana did not end the year on a high. She was dismissed for one, 16, and four in the last three T20Is of the series.

For her impressive performances in 2022, the 26-year-old has been nominated for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year and ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year awards.

#2 Richa Ghosh (7.5/10)

India Women keeper-batter Richa Ghosh. Pic: Getty Images

Young Richa Ghosh made a genuine impact with her big-hitting skills. She smashed 259 runs in 18 matches at an average of 21.58 and an excellent strike rate of 150.58.

After warming up with 33 off 22 in the third T20I during the England tour, the 19-year-old scored 33* off 19 and 26 off 13 against Malaysia and Pakistan, respectively, in the Asia Cup.

Ghosh was one of the standout performers for India Women in the home series against Australia, even as the hosts were hammered 1-4. Her 36 off 20 in the opening match went in vain. However, she played a massive role in India’s only win in the series, in the second T20I.

The hard-hitting batter’s cameo of 26* in 13 balls, inclusive of three sixes, took the game into the Super Over. Ghosh kicked off the Super Over with a six before being dismissed on the very next ball. India Women, however, went on to clinch the contest.

She gave India hope in the fourth T20I after the hosts seemed down and out while chasing 189. The keeper-batter clobbered 40* off only 19 balls. Thanks to her blazing knock, India went down fighting, falling merely seven runs short of Australia’s total.

#3 Jemimah Rodrigues (7/10)

Jemimah Rodrigues during the series against Australia. Pic: Getty Images

In 20 T20Is for India Women in 2022, Jemimah Rodrigues scored 463 runs at an average of 38.58 and a strike rate of 121.84. The 22-year-old batted finished 2022 with three half-centuries in the format.

After scoring a couple of handy 30s during the tour of Sri Lanka, Rodrigues impressed in CWG 2022. She scored 56* against Barbados and 44* in the semi-finals versus England. The right-handed batter looked good on 33 in the final. However, her dismissal proved to be the turning point.

Rodrigues was in fine form during the Asia Cup, smashing 76 against Sri Lanka and 75* off 45 balls versus the UAE. She, however, struggled in the home series against Australia, managing only 28 runs across four innings.

#4 Harmanpreet Kaur (6.5/10)

India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic: Getty Images

India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur featured in 22 T20Is in 2022, scoring 524 runs at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 117.48. Kaur registered two half-centuries in the format last year. Both her fifties came against Australia in CWG 2022. Unfortunately, for India Women, both knocks went in vain.

She scored 52 off 34 in the first match, but Australia chased down 155 with three wickets in hand. Kaur’s dismissal for 65 in the final was a massive setback for the team as their lower order collapsed. Chasing 162, India Women were bowled out for 152.

Kaur got a number of starts in subsequent T20Is but the big scores were missing. Her performances in the home series against Australia summed up her year in the format. She was dismissed twice in the 20s, once in the 30s, and on one occasion in the 40s.

#5 Shafali Verma (6/10)

India Women opener Shafali Verma. Pic: Getty Images

Young India Women’s opener Shafali Verma played 23 T20Is in 2022, scoring 544 runs at an average of 23.65 and a strike rate of 125.63. While she got a few good starts, Verma ended 2022 with only two half-centuries in T20Is.

Her best of 55 came off 44 balls against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup in Sylhet. The 18-year-old also scored a half-century in the third T20I during the series against Australia at home, albeit in a losing cause.

Verma was dismissed in the 40s on four occasions in 2022 in the T20Is. Considering her age, it would be unfair to be too harsh on the dashing batter. She should learn from her experience and mistakes.

