Ravi Shastri recalls his Test debut on Twitter; gets nostalgic

Pic source: Ravi Shastri's Twitter account

New Zealand, where India are currently on a full-fledged tour, holds a special place for the team's head coach Ravi Shastri. On Friday in Wellington, where India are scheduled to play their first Test of the series, Shastri will be celebrating 39 years since the day he made his debut at the very venue.

The 57-year-old got nostalgic on Twitter and posted a heartfelt tweet, writing:

They say what goes around comes around. Tomorrow, Same day same ground same team same city I made my Test match debut 39 years ago. Unreal.

They say what goes around comes around. Tomorrow, Same day same ground same team same city I made my Test match debut 39 years ago. Unreal. #LoveTestCricket #NZvsIND #Wellington pic.twitter.com/75syib0DFo — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 20, 2020

Shastri went on to play 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for the country. He retired from both formats in 1992 and post that, has worked as a commentator, team director, and coach.

The current India vs New Zealand Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship, wherein Virat Kohli and his men have not lost any game so far. The first Test match of the series will be played in Wellington, while the second one will be played in Christchurch.

The series will wrap up a tour in which the Indian team had mixed fortunes. While they whitewashed the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20I series, they were whitewashed themselves (3-0) in the ODI series that followed.