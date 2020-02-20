×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ravi Shastri recalls his Test debut on Twitter; gets nostalgic 

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 14:46 IST

Pic source: Ravi Shastri
Pic source: Ravi Shastri's Twitter account

New Zealand, where India are currently on a full-fledged tour, holds a special place for the team's head coach Ravi Shastri. On Friday in Wellington, where India are scheduled to play their first Test of the series, Shastri will be celebrating 39 years since the day he made his debut at the very venue.

The 57-year-old got nostalgic on Twitter and posted a heartfelt tweet, writing:




They say what goes around comes around. Tomorrow, Same day same ground same team same city I made my Test match debut 39 years ago. Unreal.

Shastri went on to play 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for the country. He retired from both formats in 1992 and post that, has worked as a commentator, team director, and coach.

The current India vs New Zealand Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship, wherein Virat Kohli and his men have not lost any game so far. The first Test match of the series will be played in Wellington, while the second one will be played in Christchurch.

The series will wrap up a tour in which the Indian team had mixed fortunes. While they whitewashed the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20I series, they were whitewashed themselves (3-0) in the ODI series that followed.


Published 20 Feb 2020, 14:46 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravi Shastri
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us