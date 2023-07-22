Ravichandran Ashwin's top 3 knocks in West Indies

It's no secret that Ravichandran Ashwin simply loves playing against the West Indies. The ace off-spinning all-rounder's numbers across departments in Tests justify just why he's one of the greatest to have represented India but they hit a new crescendo altogether every time he plays against the Windies.

He has bagged 72 wickets in Tests against the West Indies at an average of 20.43, while also scoring 608 runs at an average of 50.66. Those numbers only get better when it comes to Tests in the Caribbean, corresponding to 19.10 and 58.20, respectively.

He's having a great run with both bat and ball in the ongoing tour of the Caribbean as well, reiterating his quality along the way. While he assumes his primary role when he takes the ball in hand, his contributions with the bat remain as invaluable as ever.

On that note, let's dive into Ashwin's three best knocks with the bat in the West Indies to date:

#1 118 in Gros Islet, 2016

Having saved the second Test of the four-match series in 2016, West Indies entered the third contest at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia with an added spring into their step. Skipper Jason Holder's decision to bowl first was vindicated as India were reduced to 87/4.

In walked Ashwin and a rearguard action in the company of Ajinkya Rahane first and Wriddhiman Saha later followed. An attritional display of batting followed as India ended the opening day on 234/5.

The duo resumed their good work the following day and swelled their partnership to 213, notching up their individual centuries along the way. Ashwin's vigil ended at 118 off 297 deliveries as India finished with a score of 353.

It proved to be sufficient as the Test progressed as the visitors wrapped up the game as well as the series by a 237-run margin. Ashwin walked away with the Player of the Match honors for his batting masterclass.

#2 113 in North Sound, 2016

Ashwin made his mark in the very first Test of the series as well, albeit under different circumstances. India were cruising in the first innings at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium before the off-spinning all-rounder joined skipper Virat Kohli with the score reading 236/4.

A massive partnership of 168 followed as Kohli notched up his maiden double-century in Tests. His dismissal didn't deter Ashwin, who found able allies in Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra to frustrate the hosts, whose spinners in particular endured a tough time.

Ashwin scored a 253-ball 113 before going on to snare seven wickets in the second innings as West Indies crumbled to an innings defeat. It was a game that stamped his credentials as a world-class bowling all-rounder in the format for many years to follow.

#3 56 in Port of Spain, 2023

On the back of a 12-wicket haul in the first Test of the two-match series in Roseau, Dominica, Ashwin continued to enjoy his time in the Caribbean in the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

This time though, it was with the bat that he left his mark after walking out to bat at No. 8. Despite Ishan Kishan nicking behind, Ashwin looked at complete and total ease as he blunted Jomel Warrican's left-arm spin without a fuss and rotated the strike at will.

When the time came, he took the attack to the seamers, even unleashing a couple of exquisite uppercuts to post his 14th half-century in Tests. He was bowled by Kemar Roach for a 78-ball 56 but not before he had done his job to take India to a solid first-innings score of 438.

Which of these Ravichandran Ashwin knocks in the Caribbean is your favorite? Have your say in the comments section below!

