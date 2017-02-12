Ravichandran Ashwin is the toughest spinner to bat against, quips Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara explains how Ashwin thinks as a batsman to confound opposition teams with the ball.

by Ram Kumar News 12 Feb 2017, 19:46 IST

Ashwin got back into groove once the pitch began to show a hint of turn

What’s the story?

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has lauded off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for becoming the fastest bowler to complete 250 Test wickets during the one-off match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. The middle-order stalwart gave an insight into how the Tamil Nadu all rounder uses his batting skills to torment opposition teams with the ball in hand.

At the end of play on day four, Pujara felt, “Probably, he (Ashwin) is the toughest spinner when it comes to any opposition team. Many teams are always planning on how they are going to face Ashwin. I would like to congratulate him for reaching 250 wickets. The kind of brain he has, it’s not just about bowling. He thinks as a batsman, knows what are the weaknesses of a batsman and the areas he has to bowl in. He is one of the most experienced bowlers we have and (hence) is one of the (major) strike bowlers in the Indian team.”

When asked about the team’s decision to not enforce the follow-on despite possessing a first-innings lead of 299 runs, he revealed that the move was intended to give bowlers a breather after being in the field for more than 100 overs.

The Context

Upon claiming the wicket of centurion Mushfiqur Rahim to bring the first innings to a close, Ashwin overhauled Dennis Lillee’s previous record of quickest to 250 wickets in terms of matches. While the Australian pace icon reached the milestone in 48 Tests, the Indian spinner accomplished the feat in his 45th game.

The heart of the matter

With India preferring to bat again and look for quick runs, Pujara was at the forefront of action in the second innings. Even though both openers fell cheaply, he batted without any inhibition to score a breezy 58-ball 54. The declaration eventually arrived when the target crossed the 450-mark.

As the pitch began to show a semblance of assistance to the spinners, Kohli did not take too long before bringing Ashwin and Jadeja into the equation. The off-spinner’s weapon of turn and bounce accounted for Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque. At the other end, the left-armer deceived Soumya Sarkar with his immaculate length.

What’s next?

Already 3 wickets down, Bangladesh face a seemingly insurmountable task on the final day. The remaining 356 runs look too far and their focus could lie on trying to bat out the day. On the other hand, India will be buoyed by the pitch springing to life which might help them secure those seven wickets to seal the deal.

Sportskeeda’s Take

For any team visiting India, Ashwin’s sharp intellect is as difficult as reading his Pandora’s box of variations. Pujara’s assessment is spot on regarding his batting ability giving him an extra dimension while coming into bowl.