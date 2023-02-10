Ravindra Jadeja's 3 best bowling performances vs Australia in Tests

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has evolved to be a match-winner, and he has often brought out his best against Australia in red-ball cricket. He has claimed 68 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 18.16 against the Aussies.

Australian batters, much like other overseas batters, have often found Jadeja's sharp turn with his quick pace hard to handle on multiple occasions. The left-arm spinner is a tough customer to negotiate when conditions are tailormade for his ability.

Out of his 13 Test appearances against Australia over the course of his career, nine have come at home. He has played the entirety of the 2013 and 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but understandably, has only played four Tests Down Under.

The 2013 series in particular was crucial to Jadeja's rise. He earned the monicker of 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja' following his exploits in the ruthless 4-0 whitewash, where he took 24 wickets and scored 85 runs at an average of 70.

He continued his fine run of form against the Australians despite coming off a lengthy injury layoff. He claimed figures of 5-47 to bundle out the visitors for 177 in the first innings of the ongoing first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Nagpur. Interestingly, this also marked his second five-wicket haul at the venue against Australia, having claimed one in 2017 as well.

On that note, let's take a look at Jadeja's three best bowling performances against Australia in Tests.

#3 4-62 vs Australia (3rd Test; Sydney 2021)

The Sydney Test during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is renowned for its fourth-innings heroics by Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari. Jadeja, too, was crucial in the first innings, which played a huge role in India earning a well-earned draw to keep the series alive.

Australia were cruising at 206-2 at one stage, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith well set at the crease. Jadeja broke the crucial partnership by getting rid of Smith before dismissing Matthew Wade as well. He made quick work of the lower order and claimed the scalps of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon for ducks with yorkers.

He ended up with figures of 4-62 but unfortunately could not partake in the rest of the contest or the series due to a thumb injury. He was hit on the thumb by Mitchell Starc while batting during India's first innings.

#2 5-58 vs Australia (4th Test; Delhi 2013)

Jadeja's first five-wicket haul in Tests was truly a masterpiece. The fourth Test of the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was all about pride. Australia were rocked back by the 'Homework' gate and Shane Watson led the team to avoid a 4-0 whitewash.

The contest was evenly poised after Australia headed into the second innings, trailing by only 10 runs. However, Jadeja ran through the side like wildfire to claim figures of 5-58 and was also adjudged the Player of the Match for this effort. Watch the breathtaking bowling display right here.

He dismissed both openers Glenn Maxwell and David Warner with unplayable deliveries. The left-arm spinner got the better of Steve Smith with an arm ball, to which the batter shouldered his arms, leading to it crashing onto the stumps.

Wickets of left-handed players Ed Cowan and Mitchell Johnson wrapped up his fifer as India proceeded to win by six wickets and complete the whitewash.

#3 6-63 vs Australia (2nd Test; 2017)

Team India compiled one of their greatest home wins by defeating Australia in the second Test of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Men in Blue emerged victorious by 75 runs following the debacle in Pune.

Jadeja played a crucial hand in the memorable win by claiming figures of 6-63 in the first innings. The hosts were in deep trouble after being bowled out by the visitors for 189. Australia made a solid start with the bat and were cruising at one stage.

The left-arm spinner took the crucial wicket of Steve Smith before ending Matt Renshaw's 196-ball vigil to open the floodgates. He was also responsible for the wickets of middle-order batters Peter Handscomb and Matthew Wade and ran through the tail to end Australia's innings at 276.

He ended the series as the leading wicket-taker with 25 scalps and was adjudged the Player of the Series as India won the rubber by a 2-1 margin.

Will Ravindra Jadeja have a major say in the second innings of the ongoing first Test in Nagpur? Let us know what you think.

