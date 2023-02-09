5 times MS Dhoni proved to be the most humble cricketer ever

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is among the greatest cricketers to have played the sport. Only a few players have made a broad impact like he has, with his wicketkeeping, batting, and captaincy all attaining critical acclaim over the years.

While the ODI and T20 World Cup-winning skipper has retired from international cricket, he is still active as a player with his ongoing stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Since making his Team India debut in 2004, Dhoni has bedazzled everyone with his hitting ability, calculative finishes, and shrewd captaincy. But if there is one trait that casts a lasting impression on his peers and fans, it is his humility.

Despite attaining all the success that he possibly could in a lifetime, the maestro still abides by the simple rules of life, far from the modern-day glitz. It is evident by his off-field endeavors, of which he provides a rare glimpse. He recently shared a video of him tending to farmland with the help of a tractor.

The veteran keeper-batter owns a massive 43-acre farmhouse in Ranchi, where he spends his time when not occupied with training or other commitments. According to reports, he spends up to six to seven hours on a daily basis cultivating the land to grow a variety of exotic and common vegetables and fruits such as strawberries, papaya, bananas, tomatoes, broccoli, cabbage, and peas.

Let's take a look at five incidents where Dhoni proved to be the most humble cricketer ever.

#1 Sleeping on the airport floor

Traveling is part and parcel of being a cricketer in the modern era. Juggling from one tour to the other, one venue to the next is inevitable and players often have to make the most of what is on offer.

In 2019, Dhoni casually took a nap on the floor of the airport with his wife while waiting for a flight during the 2019 IPL campaign. He even posted the image on Instagram, captioning it:

"After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight".

The child-like innocence infused with the devil-may-care attitude makes up a unique personality as well as a figure who finds new ways to surprise.

#2 Treating an old acquaintance

Dhoni's modesty was elevated to another level when he treated an old friend of his while visiting Kolkata.

Upon visiting the City of Joy, he met Thomas, a tea-stall owner who he used to meet regularly with during his days as a Train Ticket Inspector (TTI) at Kharagpur station before he made his impressions on a cricket field.

🐐 @113vsPak The Person in this Picture with Dhoni is Thomas. He runs a tea Canteen in Kharagpur. When Dhoni used to work in Kharagpur, Dhoni used to go to his shop every day.

In Last Month, he Suffered a brain Stoke & was paralyzed & was on Life Support. The Person in this Picture with Dhoni is Thomas. He runs a tea Canteen in Kharagpur. When Dhoni used to work in Kharagpur, Dhoni used to go to his shop every day. In Last Month, he Suffered a brain Stoke & was paralyzed & was on Life Support. https://t.co/vsbHxn2a68

He caught a glimpse of Thomas outside Eden Gardens after a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture and after a brief meeting, the former India skipper even took him out for dinner. Thomas told Daily Bhaskar:

"When Dhoni bhai (brother) was in Kharagpur, he used to visit my shop two or three times a day to have tea. Many times I served him hot milk in that period. After today’s incident, I will go back to Kharagpur and name my shop ‘Dhoni Tea Stall."

Apart from Thomas, Dhoni proceeded to carve time out of his schedule to meet his old friends from his time working with the Indian Railways.

A total of 11 people made their way to Eden Gardens, and the humble cricketer interacted with all of them, asking about their lives.

#3 Travelling with teammates on a train

During his time with Jharkhand for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Dhoni opted to travel along with his teammates on a train in order to interact and spend time with them.

He traveled by train after 13 years from Ranchi to Kolkata as 15 seats were reserved for the team. Dhoni's presence made the prospect of security tricky, but the wicketkeeper-batter wanted to be with the team throughout the journey.

Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) president Kuldeep Singh told the Hindustan Times:

“Dhoni has always inspired players of his home state. We are happy with Dhoni’s wish to play for the Jharkhand team. His active support will take the team Jharkhand to another level.”

He even posted an image of him traveling with his teammates on his Instagram handle.

#4 Giving up his business class seat for the team manager

Yet another act of Dhoni's generosity came during the build-up to the 2020 IPL season, when he gave up his business class seat to CSK's team manager K George John.

Once the legendary player came to know of George's distress in economy seats due to his long legs, he gladly gave up his business class seat on the flight to Dubai.

The franchise official was heartened by the skipper's actions and even posted the same on social media.

"When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me."

George John @georgejohn1973 When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni https://t.co/bE3W99I4P6

#5 Declining to inaugurate pavilion named after him at the JSCA Stadium Ranchi

Dhoni, apart from being Team India's World Cup-winning skipper, was also the first superstar to emerge from the state of Jharkhand. His achievements highlighted the state and resulted in the state association honoring him by naming the pavilion after him at the JSCA Stadium in the capital city of Ranchi.

The wicketkeeper was invited to a ceremony to officially inaugurate the pavilion ahead of the third ODI between India and Australia in March 2019, but he politely declined the invitation.

Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debashis Chakraborty told PTI:

"We requested him but he said 'Dada apne hi ghar mein kya inaugurate karna.' [What's there to inaugurate in my own house]. He is still so humble and down to earth."

What are the other moments from MS Dhoni that you can recall of? Let us know what you think.

