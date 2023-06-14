Ravindra Jadeja's top 3 spells in Tests outside Asia

India's hopes of breaking their 10-year trophy drought didn't turn into reality as they were given a sound thrashing by Australia in the Final of the second edition of the WTC.

Out of the very few positives that India took back from the game, one was the performance of Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder, after his heroics in the IPL final, stepped up in the big Test finale as well. He scored 48 runs in the first innings at a time when India desperately needed it and then picked up three wickets in the second innings.

His performance in the game was another example of his improved status as a cricketer, not only in India but overseas also. On that note, here's a look at 3 of his best bowling performances in Tests outside Asia:

#1 3-58 (London, 2023)

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Four

In the WTC Final 2023, Ravindra Jadeja picked up three crucial wickets in the second innings of Australia. These included those of the first innings centurions, Steve Smith and Travis Head. His third wicket was of a well-set and dangerous Cameron Green.

Jadeja troubled Travis Head a lot during his 27-ball stay at the crease, as the southpaw struggled to pick his deliveries which landed in the rough.

Jadeja's bowling slowed down the Aussie juggernaut and gave India some momentum and also a chance in the WTC Final.

#2 4-62 (Sydney, 2021)

Jadeja was impressive in the Sydney Test of 2021

In the memorable Sydney Test between India and Australia in 2021, Australia batted first and scored 338. That score would have been a lot more if not for Jadeja's brilliance, as he picked up four wickets, including those of Marnus Labuschagne, on 91, and Matthew Wade. He also got rid of the centurion Steve Smith courtesy of a run-out.

India's line-up in that game comprised two inexperienced bowlers in Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj. Hence, Jadeja's performance was all the more important.

The Test ended in a draw thanks to a defiant and memorable partnership between Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin. But for all those who doubted Jadeja's abilities as a spinner outside Asia, this was a reminder of his perseverance and quality.

#3 6-138 (Durban, 2013)

A 25-year-old Jadeja, playing in his first Test outside India, picked up a six-fer against South Africa in 2013. This performance in the first innings of the Test included the prized scalps of Graeme Smith, AB de Villers, Alviro Petersen, Jacques Kallis, and JP Duminy.

All these players were well set at the time, which makes Jadeja's returns even more valuable. Later, he returned to pick up another wicket, that of Morne Morkel. This game ended in South Africa's favor. However, this game made people believe in Jadeja's abilities in overseas conditions.

