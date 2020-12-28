'Ravindra Jadeja has started to approach his innings as a batsman' - Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Ravindra Jadeja has been more consistent with the bat in Test cricket in the last couple of years because he has started to play with a batsman's mentality.

Gavaskar made this observation during a discussion on the Sony Sports network about the proceedings of the third day of the Boxing Day Test.

Sanjay Manjrekar asked Sunil Gavaskar about the changes he has seen in Ravindra Jadeja's batting while adding the latter has always been a good Test bowler.

The former Indian opener responded that the southpaw was probably not giving that much attention to his batting earlier as he was playing more like a bowling all-rounder.

"Earlier, when he used to come to bat, he used to come at No.8 or No.9. So, at that time probably his thinking might have been that he is a bowling all-rounder. So, he did not give that much attention or focus to his batting," said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar highlighted how Ravindra Jadeja's elevation in the batting order has made him think like a batsman and play more responsibly.

"When he used to come to the crease, he was not thinking as a batsman. But now that he is batting at No.6 or No.7 for the last one and a half years or so, he has started to approach his innings as a batsman," added Gavaskar.

Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the additional responsibility of batting up the order has helped Ravindra Jadeja score the big runs, including a century against the West Indies along with a couple of nineties.

"Because of that, he has been very consistent for the last one and a half years. He scored a century and reached near a hundred one other time as well," observed Gavaskar.

Ravindra Jadeja has the highest batting average now since the start of 2018. #INDvsAUS #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/OhSXKJtHFq — Cricket Life (@Cricketlifemdh) December 28, 2020

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja is almost unplayable when there is help from the pitch: Sunil Gavaskar

Ravindra Jadeja has scalped two wickets in Australia's second innings so far.

Gavaskar observed there are no question marks over Ravindra Jadeja's bowling abilities. He added the left-arm spinner is lethal on turning tracks.

"There are no two opinions about his bowling. If there is even a slight help from the pitch, he is almost unplayable," said Gavaskar.

Sunil Gavaskar signed off by light-heartedly talking about Sanjay Manjrekar's admiration for Ravindra Jadeja.

"And I know you are not only his fan but his air conditioner," joked Gavaskar.

Manjrekar retorted that he has always been a fan of the all-rounder in the longest version of the game.

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja has grown leaps and bounds as a batsman in the last couple of years. He has amassed 750 runs in the fifteen Test matches he has played since the start of 2018, at an excellent average of 53.57.