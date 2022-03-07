Ravindra Jadeja is worth his weight in gold and he continues to prove it with each opportunity

9 wickets and 175 runs, if a Test match was ever perfect for an individual player, Mohali was for Ravindra Jadeja. Making a comeback after two months, the star all-rounder has yet again demonstrated how important he is for this Indian Test side. So much so that we can seriously debate what impact he could have had in South Africa had he been around.

If we take a look at some of India’s best wins in recent times, Jadeja’s imprint on them is undeniable. Be it the Melbourne win in 2020, when he stitched a very important partnership with Ajinkya Rahane, or his performances in England, the 33-year-old has been a key ingredient in India’s success.

A much-improved batter than he was some years back, Jadeja can now qualify as a genuine all rounder in every sense. Not just a bowler who can also bat but rather one who is equally good with both bat and ball. And that’s where he is invaluable for India going forward. Be it in the world cup in Australia in October or the world cup at home in 2023, the CSK man's presence will be key for India.

Ravindra Jadeja has been just as impactful home and away

Ravindra Jadeja has proved to be effective in both home and overseas conditions.

At home he has always been superb. Using spin-friendly conditions, Jadeja has tormented the Australians, English and South Africans over the last few years. On occasions he has even outdone Ravi Ashwin, the premier spinner, on home soil. Now Jadeja, time and again, has started to put in impactful performances with the bat, winning India multiple Test matches in the process.

Ravindra Jadeja the Test match player has finally turned a new leaf. He can no longer be labelled a home Test player. Rather, he is as good overseas.

He can, in adverse conditions, deliver with both bat and ball. He can lead the Indian spin attack on pace-friendly wickets and can pick wickets and also contain if need be. That’s what the left-arm orthodox spinner has proved time and again and that’s what the new Jadeja is all about.

The ‘sword’ celebration has been seen time and again and this time round with a promise to come out much more frequently. Jadeja, it seems, has finally made peace with himself as a Test match player. He doesn’t have to try too hard on the field and few will disagree is the best outfielder in world cricket at the moment. And while saving 20-30 runs every game if he also picks 2-3 wickets and scores a handy 50, his captain Rohit Sharma will know he has a match winner in his ranks each time he takes the field.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule