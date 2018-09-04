3 Reasons why Virat Kohli may go down as the best Indian Test batsman

Virat Kohli, the man who has redefined Indian cricket as well as cricket as a whole, the man who has taken batting to another level, the man who might break majority of the records set up by the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar.

Carrying the hopes of billions of people over his shoulders, Virat Kohli has never had it easy. The biggest question hovering over the minds of fans is whether Virat Kohli will go down as the greatest Indian player or greatest Indian Test player of all time or not. Here's why we believe he might go down as the greatest Indian test batsman of all time.

#1 Growing Competition In Test Cricket

ODI cricket might have deteriorated over the last 5 years or so, but the quality of Test cricket has only gone uphill over these years. From 2000 to 2010, teams scored at a better batting average because the tracks were relatively easier to bat on unlike now, where batting in Test cricket has become much more difficult.

Statistically speaking, the Australian cricket team scored at an average of 36 from 2000 to 2010, which has declined to 33 in this decade. England's scoring rate was close to 34.5 on an average which has declined to 32.92 in this era.

Indians have taken a huge toll on their batting average. They scored at 37.18 between 2000 to 2010, but since the beginning of 2011, Indian batsmen have only managed to score at 32.77, a new low for them.

This speaks a lot about how batting has become more grueling nowadays. And in this time, this era, Virat Kohli has managed to amass 6100 runs at a whopping average of 54.45, scoring everywhere he played.

