"Reminded me of myself during viva" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma forgets team's decision after winning toss in 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

Team India captain Rohit Sharma left fans in splits ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday, January 21, forgetting the team's decision after winning the toss.

Sharma spun the coin and ended up winning the toss. However, he was spotted scratching his head as he tried to remember what he was supposed to choose. After a brief pause, the Indian skipper finally disclosed that his side were going to bowl first in the encounter.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham also found his Indian counterpart's fumble amusing. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal were also captured laughing in the background.

Several fans took to social media, reacting to the hilarious incident. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Notably, the ODI series opener between the two nations proved to be a high-scoring thriller. The Rohit Sharma-led side registered an imposing total of 349 upfront thanks to opener Shubman Gill's stunning 208-run knock.

The Kiwis fought hard in the run chase, with Michael Bracewell threatening to take the game away with his whirlwind innings of 140. However, Shardul Thakur dismissed the swashbuckler in the final over to seal the game for India.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj help Rohit Sharma and Co. get off to an impressive start in 2nd ODI

Team India were off to a fantastic start with the ball in the second ODI of their ongoing three-match home series against New Zealand.

Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami drew first blood for his team, dismissing Kiwi opener Finn Allen in the very first over. The veteran pacer rattled the batter's stumps with a brilliant inswinger.

BCCI @BCCI



What a start that from



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N……



#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia A wicket-maiden to kick things off in styleWhat a start that from @MdShami11 who gets Finn Allen in the very first over!Follow the match A wicket-maiden to kick things off in style 🔥What a start that from @MdShami11 who gets Finn Allen in the very first over!Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N…… #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/I9LDZUSJhU

The in-form Mohammed Siraj joined the action soon after, sending Henry Nicholls packing in the sixth over. The onus will be on the middle-order batters to steady the ship for New Zealand as they look to stay alive in the series.

India, on the other hand, will complete yet another bilateral series win by trumping the visitors in the second ODI.

India vs New Zeland 2nd ODI playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, and Blair Tickner.

