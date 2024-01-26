Republic Day Special: 3 most patriotic statements by Indian cricketers ft. MS Dhoni

On this Indian Republic Day (January 26), as the tricolour flutters proudly across the nation, cricket, our beloved sport, joins the chorus of celebration.

Beyond the boundaries of the pitch, Indian cricketers have often donned the mantle of patriotism, with their words echoing the spirit of a billion dreams. Cricket and patriotism are deeply intertwined in India, with cricketers often making significant patriotic statements.

From vocal support for the nation to iconic performances on the field, Indian cricketers have time and again showcased their love for the country through their actions and words.

As the nation celebrates its 75th Republic Day, it is fitting to reflect on the three most patriotic statements by Indian cricketers, highlighting the profound impact of cricket on the patriotic conscience of Indian society.

#1 MS Dhoni - "I tell my wife she is only the third most important thing after my country and my parents, in that order"

England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

MS Dhoni has been very well known for his deep-rooted patriotism towards his nation. His decision to retire from international cricket on India's Independence Day in 2020 was seen as a testament to his unwavering love for his country.

Additionally, Dhoni's honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, which he was granted in 2011, further reflects his strong sense of nationalistic pride.

In 2014, the current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a heartfelt statement, divulging that his love for his country is at the peak of his preference. In an interview with allaboutcricket.com, Dhoni said:

"I love my country. I tell my wife she is only the third most important thing after my country and my parents, in that order. The point is that while I am an Indian cricketer I will devote myself to that cause. Cricket is not everything, not by any means, but it is a large part of who I am."

Even ahead of the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia, MS Dhoni missed a special experience in his life when he chose to not travel back home after the birth of his newborn daughter, Ziva.

When a reporter asked him if he is going to see his baby girl during the World Cup (2015), Dhoni told in the press conference, "Not really. I have been blessed with a baby daughter. Mum and daughter both are good. But as of now I am on national duties so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign."

#2 Virat Kohli - "It is a pride to play for my country"

Virat Kohli during Australia v India - Game 3

A player, who wears his heart on his sleeves, Virat Kohli has shown his patriotic side through various actions during his cricket career.

One example of his patriotism is espied through the statement he made after leading India to a scintillating seven-wicket win in a T20I against South Africa in 2019. After receiving the Player of the Match award for his 72*, Kohli said that he takes immense pride in playing for his country.

In the post-match interview he said, "The badge in front of my shirt - India - it is a pride to play for my country. Whatever it takes, whichever format, to get us across the line, I'll do that. Adapting in different formats is nothing but a mindset of making your team win. If you want to win a game for your team, you will find a way."

"That's the most important thing. I never think for myself, it's always about what the team needs. Test cricket, one-day cricket ... the will should be to win the game for your country," he continued.

While Kohli has not been overtly vocal about political ideologies, his respect for the nation and its symbols has been evident through his public actions and affirmations.

#3 Rohit Sharma - "The tricolour means more than words can ever convey"

India v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 New Zealand v India - T20: Game 1

Rohit Sharma, the 'Hitman', is known for his effortless strokes and audacious sixes. But beneath the flamboyant batter lies a heart brimming with love for his country. Even in the leadup to the 2023 ODI World Cup, Rohit seemed so determined to end the title drought for his country.

Unfortunately, he came too close yet too far as India lost the summit clash against Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

Rohit's passion for his motherland has been quite known from the past as well. In 2019, he posted a picture of him walking out to bat for India during the 2019 World Cup. He captioned the post saying:

"I don't just walk out for my team. I walk out for my country."

During India's 77th Independence Day in 2023, the Indian skipper shared a heartwarming message. The message that encapsulated the spirit of the day, read:

"The tricolour means more than words can ever convey. Happy Independence Day."

Rohit is currently partaking in the ongoing first Test between India and England in Hyderabad.

