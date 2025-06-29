Revisiting the 5 most crucial moments of India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph ft. Suryakumar Yadav's catch

One year ago, on June 29, 2024, Team India carved a golden chapter in cricket history. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India defeated South Africa in a nerve-shredding final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, to lift their second ICC T20 World Cup title — their first since the inaugural triumph in 2007.

India’s campaign was nothing short of dominant. They topped Group A with an unbeaten run against the USA, Pakistan, Canada, and Ireland. Their momentum carried into the Super 8s, where they brushed aside Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia. In the semi-final, they ousted defending champions England, before sealing the trophy with a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final.

As the memories of that unforgettable campaign turn one year old today, we look back at the five most crucial moments that defined India's road to T20 World Cup glory.

Revisiting the 5 most crucial moments of India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph

#1 Jasprit Bumrah leads India’s death-bowling masterclass, crushing Pakistan in a nail-biter

India began their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a dominant eight-wicket win over Ireland. Their next challenge was a high-voltage encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. On a tricky surface, India were put into bat and managed just 119 runs in 19 overs, with Rishabh Pant top-scoring with a fighting 42.

Despite the low total, India stayed in the contest. Pakistan appeared slightly ahead at 80/3 after 14 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan (31) and Imad Wasim (5) at the crease. However, the momentum shifted dramatically when Jasprit Bumrah struck on the very first ball of the 15th over to remove Rizwan.

Hardik Pandya followed up in the 17th, dismissing Shadab Khan for just four, leaving Pakistan needing 21 runs off the final two overs with five wickets in hand.

Bumrah returned for the penultimate over and delivered a masterclass — conceding just three runs and picking up the crucial wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed (5). Arshdeep Singh then held his nerve in the final over, sealing a tense six-run win for the Men in Blue.

Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his outstanding spell of 3/14 in four overs — a performance that laid the foundation for India’s unbeaten run in the tournament.

#2 Rohit Sharma’s blistering 92 leaves Australia on the brink of elimination

India began their Super 8 stage on a strong note, registering wins over both Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Their final Super 8 fixture was a high-stakes clash against Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. With a loss to Afghanistan already on their record, Australia needed a win to stay in contention for the semi-finals.

Put in to bat first, India suffered an early setback as Virat Kohli departed for a five-ball duck. However, what followed was a batting masterclass from Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain was in devastating form, reaching his fifty in just 19 balls — including a brutal 29-run over off Mitchell Starc.

The 38-year-old narrowly missed out on a century but lit up the contest with a scintillating 92 off 41 deliveries, laced with seven fours and eight sixes, helping India post a commanding total of 205/5.

In response, Australia were once again buoyed by Travis Head, who kept them in the hunt with a blistering 76 off 43 balls. However, the target proved out of reach as disciplined Indian bowling restricted them to 181/7, sealing a 24-run victory for the Men in Blue.

Later that night, Afghanistan clinched a thrilling win over Bangladesh, which knocked Australia out of the tournament — confirming India’s unbeaten march into the semi-finals.

#3 Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav spin India into the final with their semi-final heroics against England

In the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final, India suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England. Fast forward to the 2024 edition of the tournament, the two sides met again at the same stage — this time at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Put into bat on a surface offering assistance to spinners, India lost both Virat Kohli (9) and Rishabh Pant (4) early. However, skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with a crucial 73-run partnership off 50 balls.

Rohit anchored the effort with a composed 57 off 39 deliveries, while Suryakumar added a valuable 47 off 36, helping India post a competitive total of 171/7 in their 20 overs.

In response, England struggled to build any rhythm as India's bowlers kept things tight and took wickets at regular intervals. Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets, while spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav made full use of the turning surface.

Axar finished with figures of 3/23, and Kuldeep delivered an impressive 3/19. England were eventually bowled out for 103 in 16.4 overs, giving India a comprehensive 68-run win and a spot in the final.

#4 Virat Kohli and Axar Patel dig deep under pressure to lay the foundation for India’s World Cup glory

After a convincing win over England in the semi-final, India took on Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Opting to bat first, India endured a shaky start, losing Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0), and Suryakumar Yadav (3) with just 34 runs on the board.

Amid the early collapse, Virat Kohli, who had struggled for form throughout the tournament with only 75 runs from seven innings, rose to the occasion in the most important match. Holding the innings together, Kohli found support from Axar Patel, who played a vital knock of 47 off 31 deliveries. Together, they stitched a crucial 72-run partnership off 54 balls for the fourth wicket.

Kohli went on to anchor the innings with a well-paced 76 off 59 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Shivam Dube added late impetus with a quickfire 27 off 16 balls, helping India post a competitive total of 176/7 in their 20 overs.

#5 Suryakumar Yadav’s spectacular boundary catch shifts the course of the final

Chasing 177 for victory in the final, South Africa got off to a shaky start, losing both Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram for just four runs each. Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs then steadied the innings with a 58-run stand off 38 balls for the third wicket, before the latter was dismissed for 31 by Axar Patel. De Kock followed soon after, departing for 39 off 31 deliveries.

At 123/4 after 14 overs, South Africa were in a strong position, needing just 54 from the final six overs with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller at the crease. Klaasen then took Axar Patel apart in the 15th over, hammering two fours and two sixes to collect 24 runs, swinging momentum firmly towards the Proteas, who raced to 147/4.

However, Jasprit Bumrah pulled things back with a superb 16th over, conceding just four runs. Then came a crucial moment in the 17th — Hardik Pandya dismissed Klaasen with the very first ball, ending a dangerous 52-run knock off 27 deliveries. Bumrah returned for the 18th and was clinical once again, removing Marco Jansen (2) and giving away only two runs, reducing South Africa to 157/6.

Arshdeep Singh held his nerve in the 19th over, leaking only four runs. That left South Africa needing 16 off the final six balls, with Miller on strike. On the first ball of the 20th, Hardik delivered a wide, low full toss. Miller swung hard, sending the ball soaring toward long-off, but Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a moment of brilliance.

He caught the ball while tiptoeing the ropes, juggled it in the air as he stepped out, and completed the grab upon returning inside the field, dismissing Miller for 21 in a stunning display of athleticism and awareness.

Hardik kept his cool and closed out the final over as South Africa finished on 169/8. India held on for a nerve-wracking six-run win to clinch their second ICC T20 World Cup title — their first since 2007.

