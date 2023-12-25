Revisiting India's four Test wins in South Africa ft. Johannesburg in 2018

After a successful ODI series for India, they are set to collide with South Africa for a two-match Test series. The opening Test will begin on December 26 (Tuesday) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah will return to the red-ball set-up after the heartbreaking ODI World Cup 2023 loss in November.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be led by Temba Bavuma and will also feature the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, and Lungi Ngidi. Star Test batter Dean Elgar announced that he will retire from international cricket after the series.

Test cricket in South Africa has always been India's final frontier that the Asian giants have never been able to conquer. India have traveled to South Africa for eight Test series, failing to win any of them.

In a total of 23 Test matches in the Rainbow Nation, India have found wins hard to come by. There have been only four Test wins for India across a span of 30 years.

Ahead of India's crucial upcoming Test series against South Africa, let's rewind the clock and take a look at the previous four Test wins in South Africa by the Men in Blue.

#1 India's first Test win in South Africa - Johannesburg in 2006

Rahul Dravid and his team vs South Africa in 2006 [Getty Images]

India's first-ever Test match victory in South Africa was a monumental occasion, achieved in Johannesburg in December 2006. It was a victory that broke a 14-year jinx and signaled a turning point in Indian cricket's overseas dominance.

The match itself was a thriller, with both teams trading blows throughout the four days. India put up a respectable 249 in their first innings, thanks to a gritty half-century from Sourav Ganguly.

In reply, South Africa were skittled out for just 84, with Sreesanth picking up a brilliant five-wicket haul. This gave India a massive lead of 165 runs, which they extended to 401 after a second-innings score of 236. VVS Laxman's 73 was the standout performance in this innings.

With a near-impossible target of 402 to chase, South Africa started well, but Anil Kumble's (3/54) spin proved too much for their middle order. They eventually fell short by 123 runs, handing India a historic victory.

#2 India's win by 87 runs in Durban in 2010

India players vs South Africa in 2010 [Getty Images]

When India toured South Africa for a three-match Test series in 2010/11, the hosts gave a shellacking to the visitors by claiming the first Test by an innings and 25 runs.

India, however, roared back in the series by registering an emphatic win in the second Test, hosted at the Kingsmead in Durban.

After being put to bat first, Team India crawled their way to 205 in 65.1 overs. All the first eight batters got off to good starts but failed to convert them into big scores. VVS Laxman top-scored with a 38.

Dale Steyn wreaked havoc with his fiery pace and took a brilliant 6/50. Lownabo Tsotsobe and Morne Morkel also took two wickets each.

South African batters had a below-par display as they were bundled out for 131 runs. Zaheer Khan removed both the openers while Harbhajan Singh took four wickets, including the crucial scalp of Hashim Amla (33).

India gained a vital 74-run lead and started their second innings on a high note, with Virender Sehwag scoring a quick 32. However, they lost four wickets inside 14 more runs as Laxman took charge of the proceedings.

His fighting spirit saw him stitch up key partnerships and take India's lead over 300. Laxman narrowly missed out on his well-deserved hundred and was out on 96.

With 303 runs to chase, South Africa faced a daunting task. Amla and Jacques Kallis offered resolute resistance, building a steady partnership. But the Indian bowlers, relentless in their pursuit, chipped away at the Proteas' batting line-up.

With Zaheer Khan and Sreesanth bagging three wickets each, India eventually restricted South Africa to 215 and registered a massive 87-run victory in Durban.

#3 India's win by 63 runs in Johannesburg in 2018

Virat Kohli and his men pumped up after a wicket vs South Africa in 2018 [Getty Images]

One of the most memorable wins on South African soil by Team India came in January 2018. Despite losing the first two Test matches in the three-match series, India didn't bog down and put up a special display on a notoriously bouncy Wanderers pitch known to favor South Africa's potent pace attack.

Virat Kohli, India's captain, opted for a bold decision, choosing to bat first on a green pitch, surprising many pundits.

Despite losing early wickets, Cheteshwar Pujara's gritty 50 and Virat Kohli's fiery 54 provided stability. These knocks were no less than hundreds as seven of the Indian batters were dismissed on single-digit scores.

While India made 187/10, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the South African bowlers with 3/39.

Hashim Amla (61) then anchored the South African innings with a solid fifty. Vernon Philander chipped in with a handy 35, but the middle order failed to capitalize.

Jasprit Bumrah ripped through the South African batting with a stunning 5/54, dismissing key players like Quinton de Kock (8) and Faf du Plessis (8).

South Africa held a narrow 7-run lead heading into their second innings, finishing at 194/10 in the first innings.

The visitors needed to grind out to have any chance of winning the match. That's when almost all the Indian batters enjoyed decent starts. Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, in particular, played sensibly to build a crucial partnership.

Despite Vernon Philander (3/61), and Morne Morkel (3/47) posing threats, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (33) and Mohammed Shami (27) took India's lead to 240.

Chasing 241, South Africa began the fourth innings on a high note. Skipper Dean Elgar was batting masterfully while Amla also made 52. The hosts were at 124/1 and looked in a comfortable position to chase down the total.

But when Ishant Sharma (2/31) provided the much-needed breakthrough to dismiss Amla, it orchestrated a batting collapse. South Africa lost their last nine wickets in addition to just 53 more runs as Shami devastatingly took 5/28.

Elgar's (86) lone fightback, which saw him carry his bat through the innings, in the second innings wasn't enough for South Africa to overcome the deficit.

#4 India's fourth by 113 runs in Centurion in 2021/22

South Africa v India - First Test in Centurion 2021 [Getty Images]

After their heroics in Johannesburg in 2018, India followed it up with another superb win to kickstart the 2021/22 three-match series. It also proved to be the last Test match win under Virat Kohli's leadership, who quit the Test match captaincy after the tour.

Centurion, known for its bouncy pitch and unpredictable bounce, posed a significant challenge for the visitors. Regardless, India enjoyed a perfect start after opting to bat first.

The opening partnership of Mayank Agarwal (62) and KL Rahul (123) laid a strong foundation as they added 117 runs for the first wicket. While Pujara was dismissed on a golden duck, Kohli and Rahane chipped in with a 35 and 48, respectively. Rahul's outstanding century was filled with class and poise, which led India to 327 in the first innings.

India's pace attack, led by Mohammed Shami (5/44) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/16), ripped through the South African batting, dismissing them for 197 in the first innings.

The bowlers showcased exceptional discipline and swing bowling, exploiting the Centurion bounce to their advantage. With a 130-run first-innings lead, India added 174 more runs and handed South Africa a target of 305 in the fourth innings.

Indian bowlers chipped in with wickets at regular junctures and never allowed South Africa to build a threatening partnership. Despite Dean Elgar's (77) defiance, the hosts crumbled and were all out for 191.

India, who started 2021 with an unprecedented win at the Gabba against Australia, ended the year with a resounding 113-run victory against the Proteas.

