Revisiting the opening matches of the last 5 Men's ODI World Cup

The start of the 2023 ODI World Cup is hours away, with the excitement around the opening game between England and New Zealand touching stratospheric levels.

The anticipation is multifold, thanks to the two sides having battled it out in arguably the most memorable final of the event in 2019.

However, regardless of what happened in the past, the opening game of the World Cup often has fans buzzing.

The energy around the tournament opener has a more vibrant feel, with all the international superstars performing their magic on the ultimate stage. England will look to become only the third team in World Cup history to defend their title. Team India, on the other hand, will hope that the winning streak of home teams continues for a fourth successive edition.

Meanwhile, five-time World Champions Australia will be no pushovers as they look to add to their trophy cabinet. Will New Zealand cross the final hurdle and be third-time lucky, or will South Africa finally break their World Cup jinx?

As we look ahead to eventually finding the answers, all the focus for now is centred around the opening match, which often sets the tone for the rest of the tournament.

While waiting with bated breath for the start of the 13th edition, let us revisit the opening matches of the last five Men's ODI World Cup.

#1 A Brian Lara masterclass to stun hosts South Africa in 2003

West Indies pulled off a final-over thriller against the Proteas.

The first World Cup match of the century produced a nail-biting thriller culminating with an upset result. West Indies defeated hosts and pre-tournament favorites South Africa in the 2003 World Cup opener.

In front of a packed and raucous crowd at Newlands in Capetown, a buoyant South African attack fired on all cylinders to reduce the West Indies to 7/2 in the seventh over. However, the Shaun Pollock-led side couldn't get past their World Cup nemesis, Brian Lara.

The legendary batter, who single-handedly eliminated the Proteas with a masterful century in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final, produced similar heroics to stun the hosts.

Lara smashed 116 off 134 deliveries to resurrect the innings, followed by Ricardo Powell and Ramnaresh Sarwan producing a scintillating finish by adding 63 off 28 balls. This propelled the West Indian total to 278/5 in 50 overs.

A visibly shaken South African side slipped to 160/6 in reply, with only Herschelle Gibbs and Mark Boucher scoring 69 and 49, respectively. Yet, the 1999 World Cup hero Lance Klusener took off from where he left off four years back, scoring a high-flying 57 off 48 deliveries to have the side on the cusp of a sensational win.

However, another close finish ended with the Proteas on the wrong side of the result as Klusener was dismissed with eight runs needed off four deliveries. This led to the hosts falling short by three runs.

A major factor in South Africa's defeat was the deduction of one over from their innings as a penalty for the slow over-rate during the first innings. As per the rules in those days, teams batting second could be penalized in this way for maintaining a slow over rate while bowling. Hence, South Africa had to chase the target down in 49 overs, as opposed to 50.

The game was befitting of a tournament opener despite the home crowd in shell-shock with the result that eventually spilled over to South Africa bowing out before the Super Six stage.

#2 Dream start to Brian Lara's farewell tournament in 2007

The West Indies provided their fans plenty to cheer about in the 2007 World Cup opener.

Another World Cup opener revolving around West Indian legend Brian Lara, this time for a completely contrasting reason. Ahead of the start of the 2007 edition, the champion batter announced that the World Cup would be the last bit of action in his illustrious international career.

Inspired to provide the perfect send-off to their most accomplished batter, the hosts started their campaign in the best possible manner against Pakistan. Winning the toss and batting first, the West Indies posted a competitive 241/9 in their 50 overs, with Marlon Samuels the leading scorer with a well-made 63.

In defense of a modest total, the dynamic Dwayne duo took over as Dwayne Smith and Dwayne Bravo picked up three wickets each to wreck the Pakistan middle and lower order. From a healthy 99/3, the Asian giants collapsed to be bowled out for a paltry 187 in the 48th over, to suffer a 54-run defeat.

In addition to his three crucial wickets, Dwayne Smith scored a quick-fire 32 off 15 deliveries and was rightly awarded the Player of the Match title.

Although the terrific beginning did not continue with the West Indies bowing out before the semi-final, the Jamaican crowd was treated to a dominant performance from the hosts to open the World Cup.

#3 Team India make a strong opening statement in 2011

Sehwag and Kohli put on a batting exhibition against Bangladesh.

Unlike the previous two World Cups, the outcome of the opening match of the 2011 edition had a tremendous carry-over effect for the remainder of the tournament.

Pitted as one of the heavy favorites to win their second World Cup title, Team India played like one in the opener against co-hosts Bangladesh in Mirpur. Winning the toss and electing to field first, the Bangladesh bowlers were made to chase leather with opener Virender Sehwag smashing a majestic 175 off 140 deliveries.

The swashbuckling batter was joined by fellow Delhi player Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 100 off 83 balls in his first World Cup game. With a magical partnership of 203, the duo took the Men in Blue to a match-winning 370/4 in 50 overs.

Sehwag's 175 is also the highest score in a World Cup opener and the joint second-highest by an Indian batter at the showpiece event.

Still reeling from the bludgeoning by the Indian batters, the Tigers were never really in the chase and ended up with a respectable 283/9 to endure an 87-run defeat. It was the perfect start to a historic campaign for the MS Dhoni-led side as they romped home to their first title since 1983.

#4 New Zealand brush aside Sri Lanka to launch their campaign in 2015

Brendon McCullum set the tone for New Zealand's attacking approach in 2015.

Perennial underdogs New Zealand took a massive step towards progressing to their first final with a sensational win over Sri Lanka in the 2015 World Cup kickoff.

With the ever-attacking Brendon McCullum at the helm, the Black Caps thrilled cricket fans around the globe with their daredevil approach.

It all started when they thwarted the Sri Lankan bowlers right from the get-go in the first game at Christchurch. Openers McCullum and Martin Guptill added a blistering 111 off 95 balls for the opening wicket as the Kiwis made their intent clear in rollicking to 331/6 in 50 overs.

Corey Anderson top-scored in the middle-order with a power-packed 75 off 46 deliveries.

Inspired by the batters, the Kiwi bowlers put on a disciplined all-round show as the wickets were equally shared between the four pacers and spinner Daniel Vettori. A thumping 98-run victory provided the ideal launching pad for the co-hosts as they ended up qualifying for their first-ever World Cup final.

#5 Ben Stokes' all-round magic in the 2019 opener - A sign of things to come

Ben Stokes' legend took off from the opening game of the 2019 World Cup.

The 2019 World Cup will forever be remembered for Ben Stokes' steely performance in the grand finale against New Zealand. However, the champion all-rounder provided a glimpse of what followed in the tournament opener against South Africa at the Oval.

Much like New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup, England were led by a similarly attacking captain in Eoin Morgan and played an aggressive brand of cricket leading up to the event.

Unwavered by the big occasion, the hosts stayed true to their aggressive style by reaching 107/1 in the 19th over despite losing opener Jonny Bairstow off the second ball of the innings.

A trio of half-centuries by Jason Roy, Joe Root, and Eoin Morgan led to a magnificent 79-ball 89 by Stokes as England piled on 311/8 in their 50 overs.

Led by express pacer Jofra Archer, who was playing his maiden World Cup game, England pounded the Proteas and eventually dismissed them for a meagre 207 inside 40 overs. While Archer was the pick of the bowlers with 3/27, Stokes added two wickets to be named the Player of the Match for his all-round showing.

More than all the runs and the wickets, the game is fondly remembered for Ben Stokes' stunning outfield catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo. Stokes jumped up in the air and stuck out his right-hand to take one of the most breathtaking catches in World Cup history.

Though England's campaign stumbled badly in the middle of the tournament with three losses - to Pakistan, Australia, and Sri Lanka - they recovered to emerge triumphant in the end.