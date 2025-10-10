Richa Ghosh vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats after 46 ODIs

India Women wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh played a sensational knock against South Africa Women in match number 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9. India had slipped to 153-7 after being asked to bat first. Ghosh (94 off 77), however, launched a stunning counter-attack to push the Women in Blue past the 250-run mark.

The destructive batter struck 11 fours and four sixes in her exceptional innings before being dismissed in the last over, narrowly missed out on a well-deserved hundred. With her knock of 94 against South Africa, Ghosh created history, registering the highest-ever score by a batter at No.8 or lower in Women’s ODIs.

Ghosh has featured in 46 ODIs so far. In the wake of her batting exploits against South Africa, we compare her stats with that of MS Dhoni after the latter had also played 46 one-day matches.

Richa Ghosh vs MS Dhoni - Who has more runs and a better average after 46 ODIs?

In 46 ODI, Ghosh has 1,041 runs to her name at an average of 29.74. Of her 1,000-plus runs, 350 runs have come in 13 matches against Australia at an average of 29.16. The 22-year-old has also scored 180 runs in seven ODIs against South Africa at an average of 36 and 146 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand at an average of 36.50.

After 46 ODIs, Dhoni had 1,453 runs at an average of 50.10. Of his 1,400-plus runs after 46 matches, 542 runs came in 13 ODIs against Pakistan at an average of 60.22. He had also scored 375 runs in 10 matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 62.50 and 177 runs in five ODIs against England, averaging 59.

Richa Ghosh vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better strike rate after 46 ODIs?

In 46 ODIs, Ghosh has a strike rate of 101.16. She has a strike rate of 144 in two innings against Pakistan and 131.38 in seven innings against South Africa. Further, the hard-hitting batter has a strike rate of 91.56 in five innings against Sri Lanka and 167.50 in four innings against West Indies.

After 46 ODIs, Dhoni had a strike rate of 101.32. The former India captain had a strike rate of 104.16 in three innings against New Zealand and 105.44 in 12 innings against Pakistan. Further, he had a strike rate of 111.94 in eight innings against Sri Lanka and 98.41 in six innings against West Indies.

Richa Ghosh vs MS Dhoni - Who has more 50-plus scores after 46 ODIs?

In 46 ODIs, Ghosh has seven half-centuries to her name. Her best of 96 came off 117 balls against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2023. The keeper-batter struck 94 off 77 against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Of her seven fifties, two each have come against Australia and New Zealand and one each against South Africa, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Richa Ghosh 1,041 29.74 101.16 96 0 7 MS Dhoni 1,453 50.10 101.32 183* 2 8

(Richa Ghosh vs MS Dhoni - batting stats comparison after 46 ODIs)

After 46 ODIs, Dhoni had two hundreds and eight fifties to his name. However, it is pertinent to note here that both his centuries came when he was promoted to the No. 3 position. Of his eight half-centuries while batting in the middle and lower order, four came against Pakistan, two against Zimbabwe and one each against England and Sri Lanka.

Richa Ghosh vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record in wins after 46 ODIs?

Ghosh has been part of 26 ODIs that India Women have won. In winning causes, she has scored 386 runs at an average of 24.12 and a strike rate of 125.73. Rather shocking, she has one half-century in wins, while six of her 50-plus scores have come in defeats.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Richa Ghosh 26 386 24.12 125.73 59 0 1 MS Dhoni 27 1,028 93.45 114.22 183* 2 6

(Richa Ghosh vs MS Dhoni - batting stats comparison in wins after 46 ODIs)

Of his first 46 ODIs, Dhoni featured in 27 matches that India won. In winning causes, he scored 1,028 runs at an average of 93.45 and a strike rate of 114.22, with two hundreds and six fifties. Two of his half-centuries came in losses.

