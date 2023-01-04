Rishabh Pant set to be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment - Reports 

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently hospitalized following a gruesome car crash, will reportedly be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment on Wednesday, January 4. The Delhi-born cricketer sustained multiple injuries after his vehicle rammed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in the early hours of December 30.

Pant was recently shifted to a private suite from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Max Hospital in Dehradun to avoid surfacing a potential infection. Fans and well-wishers gathered at the hospital to catch a glimpse of the well-renowned cricketer, something which was strictly forbidden by the medical staff over the risk of exposing the player, who is already in a delicate state, to foreign pathogens.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sunder told ANI that the youngster will be taken to Mumbai after the initial phase of the treatment was carried out in Uttrakhand.

ANI @ANI Cricketer Rishabh pant will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment: Shyam Sharma, Director DDCA to ANI (in file pic)



Medical staff at Max Hospital carried out the primary diagnosis of Pant's injuries. The eventual results determined that the cricketer had injuries to his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe in addition to suffering abrasion injuries on his back.

BCCI set to take over Rishabh Pant's ligament injury treatment

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) was in constant dialog with the medical staff at the hospital. It was ultimately decided that the BCCI medical team will be responsible for handling Rishabh Pant's ligament injury.

BCCI @BCCI You are a fighter. Get well soon 🤗



The southpaw was already assigned to undergo knee-strength training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in the first week of January 3, 2023. However, the car crash has seemingly aggravated pre-existing knee issues, forcing the medical staff to take a wholly different approach.

Sources claim that the initial assessment of the injury is set to take place in Mumbai and the cricketer could be flown abroad for further treatment as well, should it be required.

The wicketkeeper is highly likely to miss a huge portion of the cricketing action in 2023. He has been primed to miss Team India's entire home season as well as the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

