Rishabh Pant shares cryptic post amid Urvashi Rautela controversy

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has shared a cryptic post amid the controversy surrounding him and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. Taking to his official Instagram handle, he posted a philosophical quote.

Pant and the actress have been in the news for the last few days after the latter gave an interview to a Bollywood website, claiming a certain 'RP' waited for hours to meet her.

On Saturday (August 13), Pant, who will next be seen in action during the Asia Cup in the UAE later this month, shared a couple of Insta stories. One of them was a quote, which read:

“Don’t stress over what you cannot control.”

Before getting embroiled in the controversy, the 24-year-old was in the news for all the right reasons. He smashed two hundreds during the tour of England, one in the rescheduled Test in Birmingham and the second in the deciding ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What the Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela controversy is all about

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama some days back, Rautela claimed that a person, whom se referred to as ‘RP’, waited in a hotel lobby in Delhi for 10 hours to meet her. The actress was quoted as saying in the interview:

“I was shooting in New Delhi and I arrived at night. Quickly I had to get ready because actresses need more time to get ready. So, Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep.

I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.”

Many social media users claimed that the ‘RP’ the actress referred to in the interview was Pant. The cricketer then shared a now-deleted Instagram story, which read as follows:

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai.”

Reacting to Pant's post, Rautela also shared a riposte on Facebook, slamming the keeper-batter. She wrote:

“Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball 🏏. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee. (Small brother should play bat ball. I am not a Munni to be infamous for a young kiddo darling)."

Pant and Rautela made news back in 2018, as dating rumors surfaced after the two were clicked together on multiple occasions. As per media reports, they later decided to part ways mutually and even blocked each other on WhatsApp.

