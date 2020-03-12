Road Safety World Series 2020, South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch, and live stream details

Can Jonty Rhodes and co. continue their momentum?

After overcoming the West Indian challenge in their opening match of the Road Safety World Series, South Africa Legends will look to continue their momentum when they lock horns with Sri Lanka Legends in their second match of the competition.

Sri Lanka got their campaign off to a positive start with a narrow victory over Australia Legends, however, they were downed by India Legends in their next game. They will now look to get back to winning ways in this game, which will be played behind closed doors to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Jonty Rhodes and Albie Morkel shone with the bat for South Africa Legends in their previous game, scoring a fifty apiece, while Paul Harris was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets in his four-over spell.

For Sri Lanka Legends, Tillakaratne Dilshan impressed in the opening match, while Chaminda Vaas sparkled last time around. However, the rest of the players have struggled to make an impact and will need to step up in this game.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match details

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date: 13 March 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Predicted XIs

South Africa Legends: Morne van Wyk (wk), Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes (c), Jacques Rudolph, Lance Klusener, Albie Morkel, Ryan McLaren, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Paul Harris, Roger Telemachus

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedara, Upul Chandana, Sachithra Senanayake, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Chaminda Vaas, Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara

Where to watch the Road Safety World Series matches in India?

South Africa Legends v Sri Lanka Legends will be telecast LIVE on Colors Cineplex and Colors Kannada Cinema in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for South Africa Legends v Sri Lanka Legends will be available on Jio TV and Voot.