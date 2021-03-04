When and where to watch Road Safety World Series 2021

Cricket legends will return to the field for a noble cause this month as the Road Safety World Series 2021 will resume on Friday (March 5). Last year, the organizers had to postpone the tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost a year after the Road Safety World Series 2020, the competition will resume with six teams in Raipur. Unfortunately, Australia Legends will not compete this year. But the organizers were quick to include Bangladesh Legends and England Legends as replacements.

India Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends, and West Indies Legends will continue from where they left off last year. India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends to go atop the standings.

While Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends each won a match, West Indies Legends suffered two defeats in two games. Bangladesh Legends and England Legends will play five games each in the Road Safety World Series 2021 group stage as they were not part of the tournament last year.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Khaled Mahmud, Sanath Jayasuriya, TM Dilshan, Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini, and Mohammed Kaif will be in action during the Road Safety World Series 2021.

All matches of the the Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur, with the start time being 7:00 PM IST.

Colors Cineplex to telecast Road Safety World Series 2021 in India

Viacom18 holds the broadcasting and live streaming rights for the Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Three channels will telecast the matches in multiple languages, while fans can also live stream the games on two different platforms.

Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Telecast Channels in India: Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex, and Colors Kannada Cinema.

Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming in India: Voot and Jio TV.