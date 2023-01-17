Rohit Sharma opens up on Mohammed Siraj’s impressive progress: "He is a very important player for us"

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has termed pace bowler Mohammed Siraj as a very important player in the team. Describing him as a pacer with very good skill sets, he added that it is crucial to manage him and keep him fresh for the upcoming challenges.

Siraj first impressed as a Test bowler, having made his debut during the 2020-21 tour of Australia. However, in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, he has lifted his white-ball game tremendously and has been one of the stellar performers in the team.

The 28-year-old continued his good run with the ball during the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka as well. He was the leading wicket-taker, claiming nine scalps in three matches at an average of 10.22.

Siraj could hold the key to Team India’s bowling success in the one-dayers against New Zealand, which begins in Hyderabad on January 18. At a pre-series press conference on Tuesday, Rohit was asked for his thoughts on the pacer’s significant improvement in recent months. Praising the aggressive cricketer, he admitted:

“We have all seen over the last two years, how Siraj has performed for the team in all formats. He is a very important player for us. His management is very important - how we manage him and keep him fresh. He has improved a lot in his line and length."

Rohit added that Siraj’s ability to move the ball away from the batter makes it doubly dangerous. He elaborated:

“We have seen his outswing in recent times. He was not known for it so much, but in the last series he continuously swung the new ball. This is very good for India, because when you swing the new ball, all the batters in the world find it difficult.

"He understands his bowling much better now and what the team wants from him. He has lot of skill sets and we need such bowlers. His graph is on the rise. We need to keep him fresh for the World Cup.”

Mohammed Siraj @mdsirajofficial @BCCI A good day on the field and it was wonderful to watch @ShubmanGill @imVkohli bhai bat today. Congratulations on your 100s and thanks to the almighty for giving me this opportunity to contribute in team’s biggest win. Shukar A good day on the field and it was wonderful to watch @ShubmanGill & @imVkohli bhai bat today. Congratulations on your 100s and thanks to the almighty for giving me this opportunity to contribute in team’s biggest win. Shukar 🙏🇮🇳 @BCCI https://t.co/ZDAVMRL250

The first one-dayer against New Zealand will be special for Siraj since he will be playing his first international game at his home ground in Hyderabad.

“They are coming off a series victory in Pakistan” - Rohit Sharma admits Kiwis will provide tough challenge

While India have dominated New Zealand in bilaterals at home, Rohit is expecting a big challenge from a tough opposition in the one-dayers. Asked for his views on the series, he commented:

“New Zealand is a very good team. They are coming off a series victory in Pakistan. Obviously, they are playing some good cricket. It will be challenging for us to come out and execute.”

“We just want to keep improving as a team and try and fine-tune all the things that we have in front of us. Great opportunity. Great opposition, so we can challenge ourselves to come out and achieve what we want to.”

BCCI @BCCI

Successful run-out off his own bowling



speaks about his -wicket haul, including the special wobble-seam delivery to dismiss Hasaranga and shares his excitement ahead of the Wickets with new ballSuccessful run-out off his own bowling @mdsirajofficial speaks about his-wicket haul, including the special wobble-seam delivery to dismiss Hasaranga and shares his excitement ahead of the #INDvNZ ODI series opener in Hyderabad Wickets with new ball ✅Successful run-out off his own bowling ✅@mdsirajofficial speaks about his 4️⃣-wicket haul, including the special wobble-seam delivery to dismiss Hasaranga and shares his excitement ahead of the #INDvNZ ODI series opener in Hyderabad 😃 https://t.co/2O4oUquNLC

India’s white-ball contest against New Zealand begins just a couple of days after they whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in a one-day series.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes