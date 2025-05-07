Rohit Sharma retires from Tests: Revisiting his five best knocks in the format

Ad

Veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, May 7. With an uncertain future ahead of him both as batter and captain, the Hitman chose to step away ahead of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Although there is a massive disparity between his illustrious white-ball career and red-ball career, he has done more than enough to be a memorable figure in the longest format.

He often had to be outside of his comfort zone in whites, but he succeeded in both middle-order and the top-order, to leave a lasting legacy. On that note, let us take a look at Rohit Sharma's five best knocks in Test cricket.

#5 177 (301) vs West Indies; 1st Test, 2013; Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The one that started it all. Rohit Sharma's first impression in the longest format, remains one of his best, largely because of how full of promise it was. Earning his debut in Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series, the spotlight was not heavily cast on the newcomer.

But, Team India needed Rohit Sharma's assistance straightaway as he had to come into bat for the first time in whites with the score reading 82-4. He stepped up in the lower middle-order, forging a massive match-winning partnership with R Ashwin for the seventh wicket to guide India to safety.

The Men in Blue posted 453 in reply to the West Indies' 234 in the first innings, and ended up winning the match by an innings and 51 runs.

Rohit Sharma missed out on the opportunity to record the highest score by an Indian on debut, but his 177 remains the second-highest on the list, only behind Shikhar Dhawan's iconic 187.

#4 176 (244) vs South Africa; 1st Test, 2019; Vishakapatnam

Arguably Rohit Sharma's second debut, and the knock that revived his career, the masterclass against South Africa in 2019 was crucial for a multitude of reasons.

Following an inconsistent run in the middle order, Rohit Sharma availed the opportunity to open in red-ball cricket in the home series against the Proteas. He made the most of the chance, smashing a stunning 176 in his very first innings at the top of the order in Tests. He tamed a solid Proteas bowling attack, comprising the likes of Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada.

Another ton in the second innings made him the first-choice red-ball career, giving him a new direction after years of feeling lost in the competitive and cluttered middle order.

#3 120 (212) vs Australia; 1st Test, 2023 Border-Gavaskar series; Nagpur

As a red-ball opener, Rohit Sharma was largely tasked with dealing with the seamers up front. But he had to be at his best against spinners to be a successful opening batter in the subcontinent.

On a raging turner in Nagpur, which had come under controversy even before a ball was bowled due to 'selective watering', Rohit Sharma showed that scoring was possible if batters applied themselves.

The skipper led from the front, handling Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy to score a masterpiece of a hundred. None of the other mainstream batters scored more than 25 runs as they were trapped by the spinners.

Sharma's knock helped India lay down the foundation to amass a mammoth first innings lead, and eventually the series lead.

#2 127 (256) vs England; 4th Test, 2021; Oval, London

Rohit Sharma's biggest challenge after his promotion up the order was always going to be the overseas assignments. Several expressed doubt over the Hitman's ability to deal with the swinging red ball against a proficient bowling unit in alien conditions.

But, he proved the critics wrong by having one of the best campaigns by a visiting Indian batter. The opener showed patience and judgement to leave the ball and construct an innings, and protect the middle order. He showed promise through his knocks across the first three Tests, including a masterclass at Lord's.

But, his absolute best came when Team India needed him the most. After England claimed a 99-run lead in the first innings, the batters had to step up in the second innings.

Rohit Sharma showcased all the qualities required from an opening batter in English conditions to record a sublime hundred. His innings helped India not only overcome the deficit, but also pose a commanding target for England in the fourth innings.

#1 161 (231) vs England; 2nd Test, 2021; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Not many associated Rohit Sharma as a batter who could own a rank turner, that is, until his stunning innings against England at the Chepauk. India were under a little pressure after coming into the second Test after a rare tame series opener loss on home soil.

England were equipped with decent spinners, while India were under pressure after losing both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli for ducks. Under such circumstances, Rohit Sharma had to step up, and he did so in some style.

Rohit Sharma's dominance can be reflected through just the scores. While he scored 161 alone, England were bowled out for 134 and 164 in the first and second innings, respectively.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

