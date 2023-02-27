Rohit Sharma's 3 best 90s in international cricket

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful batsmen in Indian cricket's history. Nicknamed 'The Hitman', the India skipper has played several memorable knocks across formats and has helped his team register many wins, against various oppositions.

Considered one of the most gifted players of his generation, Rohit proudly owns the record of hitting 16,955 international runs across 454 innings. This includes 91 half-centuries and 43 international hundreds.

While his 43 centuries is the fourth-most for India - behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid - Rohit has fallen numerous times in the nervous nineties as well.

Some of his 90s were attractive to watch, filled with sizzling drives and punches, and were as good as his hundreds.

Let's look at three best knocks of Rohit Sharma where he ended up with a score in the 90s.

#3 90* vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Vishakhapatnam (2011)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during an ODI game vs West Indies in 2011

After failing to make the cut for the Indian 2011 World Cup squad, Rohit Sharma made a strong comeback to the ODI team. He top-scored in a five-match ODI series against West Indies later that year.

After a match-winning 72 in the opening game, Rohit once again put on a wonderful batting performance in the second one-day international at Vishakhapatnam.

India found themselves in deep trouble when they were at 84/3 in their hunt for 270. In came Rohit at No. 5 and joined Virat Kohli on the crease.

The duo shared a match-defining partnership and mustered 163 runs while batting together. They handled the Windies spinners with ease and pounced on every scoring opportunity.

While Kohli registered his eighth ODI century before getting dismissed by Ravi Rampaul, Rohit remained calm and finished the job for India. The Mumbai batter was unbeaten at 90 off 98 balls and hit seven fours and a couple of sixes during his knock.

India eventually won the encounter with five wickets and 11 balls to spare.

#2 91 vs Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy at Birmingham (2017)

Rohit Sharma in action against Pakistan [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

Rohit Sharma commenced his 2017 Champions Trophy campaign in bittersweet fashion as he scored a marvellous 91 runs to help India win against Pakistan. Unfortunately, he missed out on a well-deserved hundred.

After being put in to bat first in Birmingham, Rohit was initially watchful but soon accelerated and began to hammer the Pakistan bowlers. He negated the early threat of Mohammed Amir and Hasan Ali and set the platform for India to mount a big total in the first innings.

Alongside Shikhar Dhawan (68), Rohit shared a partnership of 136 runs. Kohli (81) and Yuvraj Singh (53) too chipped in with half-centuries as India posted a target of 324 for Pakistan.

After making a brilliant-looking 91, Rohit was run out during the 36th over of the Indian innings.

Team India skittled the Pakistan batters out for only 164 as they registered a convincing victory in the tournament.

#1 99 vs Australia in the 5th ODI at Sydney (2016)

Rohit Sharma had a great series in Australia in 2016

The current India skipper had a dream run during the 2016 white-ball tour to Australia. The right-hander mustered a total of 441 runs at an astronomical average of 110 across five ODIs Down Under.

After smashing two tons in the first four ODIs, Rohit missed out on becoming the first Indian to score three away tons in a series by the most slender margin in the fifth ODI.

During the Sydney fixture, the Indian opener clobbered 99 runs off 108 balls. However, it proved enough for India as they ended the series on a winning note.

After the visitors were set to chase down a steep target of 330 runs in the second innings, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a good start. The duo stitched up 123 runs before the left-hander was dismissed for 78. Kohli too soon fell for just eight.

The onus fell on Rohit to script India's chase. He found an able partner in Manish Pandey, and the pair added 97 runs for the third wicket.

After being dropped on 93, Rohit failed to make much use of the opportunity and edged one to the keeper to miss out on a well-deserved three-figure mark.

Pandey, however, got the job done for his side, scoring his maiden ODI century (104*) and taking India home in the last over.

