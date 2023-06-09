Rohit Sharma's 3 funniest moments during a Test match

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful cricketers of the modern era. He is currently India's captain in all three formats of international cricket. Plus, he is also among the top-ranked batters in the world.

Although Sharma works quite hard in the nets and is laser-focused while batting in the middle, he also likes to keep the atmosphere around him light.

Sharma's candid reactions and pranks on the field have entertained the fans a lot. During Australia's first innings in the ICC World Test Championship Final on Thursday, June 8, he amused the fans with a half-gesture of DRS when India appealed for an LBW after Mohammed Shami's delivery hit Alex Carey on the pads.

The 36-year-old had decided against taking a DRS, but he almost gestured for it as the players took a drinks break. This was not the first time Sharma showed his funny side on the cricket field. Here's a list of the Indian captain's three funniest moments in Test cricket before the WTC Final 2023.

#1 Rohit Sharma laughs at Rishabh Pant for excessively appealing

During the Gabba Test match of India's tour of Australia in 2020/21, a length delivery from T Natarajan went past Tim Paine's outside edge in Australia's first innings. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant made no mistake in collecting the ball and appealed for a caught behind.

Interestingly, not a single Indian player, except Rishabh Pant was interested in the appeal. Pant kept on appealing for a few seconds and even looked at captain Ajinkya Rahane, seemingly asking for a DRS. Rahane knew that there was no edge.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau #AUSvIND Rishabh Pant was heaps keen on this one but he was getting donuts from the cordon! Rishabh Pant was heaps keen on this one but he was getting donuts from the cordon! 😂 #AUSvIND https://t.co/p4kHh536IZ

Even Rohit Sharma, who was standing in the slip cordon, knew that the ball did not touch Tim Paine's bat. He could not control his laughter looking at Pant's excessive appealing.

#2 Rohit Sharma says Steve Smith is 'a little crazy'

Rohit Sharma captained India in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. During the first Test of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, he batted brilliantly and scored a century in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja joined him in the middle after the fall of the fifth wicket. Jadeja attempted to convert a single into a double in the 77th over of the innings bowled by Marnus Labuschagne. He placed the ball towards the fine leg region, where Steve Smith was fielding.

Sharma denied for the second run and was caught saying on the stump mic, "Yeh pagal hai thoda, sach me” (He’s a little mad, for real)."

#3 Rohit Sharma calls out a cameraman for showing him on the big screen

In the first innings of the aforementioned match, Team India asked for a DRS when Australia were batting. Instead of showing the replay, the broadcast crew showed Rohit Sharma's face on the big screen.

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

"Abe mujhe kya dikha raha hai, Udhar dikha na.... Chu**ya sala" 🤣🤣

#INDvAUS #RohitSharma Rohit sharma just said to camera man:"Abe mujhe kya dikha raha hai, Udhar dikha na.... Chu**ya sala" 🤣🤣 Rohit sharma just said to camera man: "Abe mujhe kya dikha raha hai, Udhar dikha na.... Chu**ya sala" 🤣🤣#INDvAUS #RohitSharma https://t.co/Pq8LQWyjZ0

Since the screen did not change, Sharma lost his cool and told the cameraman to show the review and not his face. He told the cameraman, "Abe mujhe kya dikha raha hai, screen pe replay dikha na." (Why are you showing me? Show the replay on the screen.)

Poll : 0 votes