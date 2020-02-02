×
Rohit Sharma's calf injury 'should be fine in couple of days' says KL Rahul

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 02 Feb 2020, 23:44 IST

Rohit Sharma injured his calf muscle while trying to take a quick single in the 5th T20I
Rohit Sharma injured his calf muscle while trying to take a quick single in the 5th T20I

Rohit Sharma apparently injured his calf muscle during India's batting in the fifth T20I against New Zealand. Trying to take a quick single, Rohit injured his calf muscle and was given immediate medical attention. After getting treated and strapped and hitting a six of the very next ball, Rohit realized that he was not fit enough for running between the wickets and walked off, preventing any further damage.

Rohit did not take the field for India and in his absence, the Indian team was captained by KL Rahul as skipper Virat Kohli was rested for the game. This initially looked worrisome for India as Rohit was an important part of their ODI as well as Test setup and has always been a genuine match-winner. However, it was known later that the injury was not that serious.

"Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment," read an official update form the BCCI.

Rahul too later revealed in the post-match presentation that Rohit's injury was not a serious one and that he will recover soon. He said,

"Rohit's alright, unfortunate injury, hopefully, he should be fine in a couple of days."

Despite his injury, Rohit managed to contribute 60 runs in 41 balls and played a different role at number three, controlling India's batting till the time he was there at the crease. India in the end won the game by seven runs and completed a 5-0 series whitewash over New Zealand.

Published 02 Feb 2020, 23:44 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Injuries in Cricket T20 Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
