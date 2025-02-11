Rohit Sharma vs Adam Gilchrist - comparing their stats after 267 ODIs

Team India captain Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a superb century in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The 37-year-old had a horror Test tour of Australia, managing only 31 runs in five innings. Before that, he struggled in the home Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand as well.

Rohit was hopeful of turning his form around in the ODIs against England. However, the swords were out once again when he was dismissed for two off seven in the first match in Nagpur. The opening batter, however, silenced with a sublime 119 off 90 balls in the second one-dayer. He struck 12 fours and seven sixes as India chased down 305 in 44.3 overs to beat England by four wickets.

Owing to his aggressive strokeplay in ODIs, the Hitman is often compared to Australian batting legend Adam Gilchrist. While Rohit has featured in 267 ODIs, Gilchrist ended his career with 287 matches in that format. On that note, let's compare Rohit's batting stats with that of Gilchrist after 267 one-dayers.

Rohit Sharma vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has more runs and a better average after 267 ODIs?

In 267 ODIs, Rohit has amassed 10,987 runs at an average of 49.26 and a strike rate of 92.70. He has been dismissed without scoring 16 times. Of his 10,987 runs, 2,379 runs have come in 45 innings against defending champions Australia at an excellent average of 58.02 and a strike rate of 96.

The Indian captain has also notched up 2,021 runs in 53 innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 45.93 and a strike rate of 96.97. Looking at his ODI stats against other top teams, Rohit has scored 982 runs in 27 innings against New Zealand at an average of 37.76 and a strike rate of 85.39. Against South Africa, he has 806 runs in 25 innings, averaging 33.58 at a strike rate of 82.66.

Further, the Indian opener has scored 873 runs in 19 innings against Pakistan at an average of 51.35 and a strike rate of 92.38. He also featured in 22 innings against England, scoring 845 runs at an average of 49.70 and a strike rate of 90.86.

After 267 ODIs, Gilchrist had 8,889 runs to his name at an average of 35.55 and a strike rate of 96.12. He was dismissed without scoring on 17 occasions. While the Aussie has a slightly better strike rate, Rohit has fared better in others aspects.

Of his 8,889 runs after 267 one-dayers, 1,360 came against India in 32 innings at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 99.56. Gilchrist also scored 1,087 runs in 35 innings against England at an average of 32.93 and a strike rate of 94.11. In 40 innings against New Zealand, the former Aussie opener had 1,195 runs at an average of 31.44 and a strike rate of 100.58.

Gilchrist also played 42 innings against close rivals South Africa, scoring 1,127 runs at a comparatively underwhelming average of 28.17 and a strike rate of 85.57. Further, in 25 innings against Sri Lanka, he scored 1,094 runs at an average of 43.76 and a strike rate of 104.19. Gilchrist also played 24 innings against Pakistan, scoring 761 runs at an average of 33.08 and a strike rate of 97.56.

Rohit Sharma vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has more hundreds after 267 ODIs?

In 267 ODIs, Rohit has 32 hundreds to his name, the latest of which came against England in Cuttack on Sunday. Of his 32 one-day tons, eight have come against Australia, six against Sri Lanka, three each against South Africa, England, the West Indies and Bangladesh, two each against New Zealand and Pakistan and one each against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

In comparison to Rohit, Gilchrist had managed only 14 hundreds after 267 ODIs. The difference in stats can be attributed to the fact that the former Aussie opener played high risk cricket right through his career, while Rohit has only adopted the no holds barred approach in recent years.

Of Gilchrist's 14 one-day tons after 267 matches, four had come against Sri Lanka, two each against England, New Zealand and South Africa and one each against India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and ICC World XI.

Rohit Sharma vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has a better record in matches won after 267 ODIs?

Performance in winning causes is seen as a key factor when it comes to gauging the impact of a player. Rohit has featured in 166 ODIs that India have won. In these games, he has amassed 7,789 runs at an average of 59.45 and a strike rate of 95.24, with 25 hundreds and 38 half-centuries to his credit.

After 267 ODIs, Gilchrist had been part of 191 matches which Australia won. In these games, he totaled 7,082 runs at an average of 40.23 and a strike rate of 98.81, with 14 hundreds and 39 fifties. While Rohit has a much better average in winning causes, Gilchrist is slightly ahead with regard to strike rate.

