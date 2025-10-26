Rohit Sharma vs Harry Brook - comparing their stats after 33 ODIs

Fans of ODI batting have been spoilt for choice over the last 24 hours with blistering centuries from India's Rohit Sharma and England's Harry Brook against the Trans-Tasmanian sides, Australia and New Zealand. Despite different circumstances and team results, both right-handers thrilled cricket lovers with several breathtaking strokes in their respective knocks.

Chasing 237 for victory in the series finale in Sydney, Rohit scored a brilliant 121* off 125 deliveries at the top to help India seal a nine-wicket win. Meanwhile, Brook's century came under more trying circumstances with England reeling 5/3 in two overs when he walked out to bat.

Yet, the skipper launched an incredible counter-attack on the Kiwi bowlers to finish with a 101-ball 135. Despite his brilliance, England went down by four wickets in the series opener. Brook has been touted as the next big thing in English and international cricket across formats.

The 26-year-old is still fresh to ODI cricket, having played only 33 matches. Meanwhile, Rohit is among the most accomplished ODI batters in history, scoring over 11,000 runs at an average of almost 50, including 33 centuries, in 276 outings.

However, the Indian stalwart began his 50-over career batting predominantly in the middle-order, similar to Brook. Where was Rohit Sharma at the same stage (33 games) of his ODI career, and is Brook ahead in terms of the numbers that matter?

Let us find out by breaking down Rohit Sharma and Harry Brook's ODI numbers after 33 matches.

#1 Quantitative Numbers

Rohit Sharma debuted in ODIs in 2007 against minnows Ireland but did not get an opportunity to bat. Meanwhile, Harry Brook played his first ODI game in the middle of the 2023 season against South Africa, but did not open his account with a three-ball duck.

Rohit's 33rd ODI came at the start of 2009, and incidentally, the right-hander never opened the batting, a position he ultimately made his own, until that point.

To start with, let us look at how the duo fared in terms of counting numbers - Runs, centuries, and half-centuries, after 33 ODIs.

Rohit Sharma vs Harry Brook - Overall Numbers

Clearly, the current England skipper produced better results with the bat in terms of quantity after 33 ODIs. Runs aside, Brook has also scored two centuries, a feat Rohit never achieved in his first 33 ODI outings.

Edge: Harry Brook

#2 Impact Numbers

It is all about impact numbers over quantity when it comes to limited-overs batting, especially between middle-order batters. The two key statistics, average and strike rate, help determine a batter's ability to showcase consistency with dominance.

Furthermore, scoring big and adding value in team success enhances a batter's reputation. Considering these, let us analyze who averaged better overall and in team wins, while scoring faster, between Rohit and Brook after 33 ODIs.

Rohit Sharma vs Harry Brook - Impact Numbers

Unfortunately for Rohit, Harry Brook has him beat in every 'Impact number' category by a wide margin after 33 ODIs. The England youngster averages almost 1.5 times as much with a 30+ strike rate overall.

Furthermore, Brook's impact gets enhanced by his sensational average of over 45 and a strike rate of 112.12 in wins. Meanwhile, Rohit averaged under 30 with a sub-par strike rate of 68.97 in India's wins in his first 33 ODIs.

Edge: Harry Brook

#3 Home-Away numbers

A batter's overall caliber is usually measured by their ability to thrive away from home in foreign conditions. Even the all-time greats have struggled to master all conditions early in their careers before turning into road warriors.

While 33 ODIs may be too few to look at Rohit Sharma and Harry Brook's numbers across each country, it would be worth analyzing how the duo performed at home and away.

Rohit Sharma vs Harry Brook - Home/Away numbers

Harry Brook once again beats Rohit Sharma in every category, including average and strike rate, home and away, after 33 ODIs. The England skipper boasts phenomenal numbers at home with a passable average of over 33, with a 100+ strike rate away.

Meanwhile, Rohit hovers in the mid-20s in terms of average home and away with a strike rate in the mid-70s in both cases.

Edge: Harry Brook

Conclusion

Whether Harry Brook can go on to achieve the incredible feats Rohit Sharma has in ODI cricket remains to be seen. Yet, the former can take heart from the fact that he is more than on track, given his far superior numbers across all categories after their respective first 33 ODIs.

Winner: Harry Brook

