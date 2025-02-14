Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their stats in the Champions Trophy

Team India captain Rohit Sharma announced his return to form with a brilliant 119 off 90 deliveries at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in the second ODI of the recently concluded three-match series against England. The right-handed batter struck 12 fours and seven sixes and added 136 for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill as India chased down 305 in 44.3 overs.

The ton, Rohit's 32nd in the ODI format, was a much-needed one for the Indian skipper after a miserable Test tour of Australia. In five innings Down Under, the 37-year-old managed a mere 31 runs in five innings. The right-handed batter was dismissed for two in the first ODI of the series against England in Nagpur.

The hundred in Cuttack will give him some much needed confidence ahead of Team India's Champions Trophy campaign. On that note, we compare the Hitman's batting stats with that of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the ICC event.

Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better average and strike rate in the Champions Trophy?

Rohit has played 10 matches in the Champions Trophy across two editions. In 10 innings, he has notched up 481 runs at an average of 53.44 and a strike rate of 82.50. He has one not out to his name and has been dismissed for a duck once.

Of his 481 runs in the ICC event, Rohit has scored 123 in one innings against Bangladesh (not out) at a strike rate of 95.34. He has notched up 111 runs in two innings against Sri Lanka, averaging 55.50 and a strike rate of 86.04.

The Hitman has also scored 109 runs in three innings against Pakistan at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 70.77. Further, in two innings against South Africa in the Champions Trophy, the opener batter has scored 77 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 76.23.

Player Innings Runs Not outs Average SR Rohit Sharma 10 481 1 53.44 82.50 Sachin Tendulkar 14 441 2 36.75 78.75

Looking at Tendulkar's stats, he played 16 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy. In 14 innings, the Master Blaster scored 441 runs at an average of 36.75 and a strike rate of 78.75. He was not out two times and was never dismissed without scoring in the multi-nation event. Statistically, Rohit has better numbers than Tendulkar, but the latter played against much better bowling attacks.

On his 441 runs in the Champions Trophy, Tendulkar scored 189 runs in three innings against his favorite opponent Australia, averaging 63 at a strike rate of 98.95. The Team India legend also scored 69 runs in one innings against New Zealand at a strike rate of 83.13 and 55 runs in two innings against South Africa at an underwhelming strike rate of 69.62.

Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has more 50-plus scores in the Champions Trophy?

Rohit has five 50-plus scores in the Champions Trophy, which includes one hundred and four half-centuries. He smashed 123* off 129 balls against Bangladesh in Birmingham in 2017 in the semifinals. The wonderful knock included 15 fours and a six. The Men in Blue India chased down 265, with nine wickets in hand, to book their place in the summit clash.

Rohit also scored 91 off 119 against Pakistan in Birmingham and 78 off 79 against Sri Lanka at The Oval in the 2017 edition. In 2013, he scored 65 off 81 against South Africa in Cardiff and 52 off 56 against the West Indies at The Oval.

Player HS 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s Rohit Sharma 123* 1 4 1 51 8 Sachin Tendulkar 141 1 1 0 49 7

Tendulkar crossed the 50-plus mark twice during the Champions Trophy and converted one of them into three figures. He hammered 141 off 128 balls against Australia in Dhaka in 1998. The innings was punctuated with 13 fours and three maximums. Amazingly, Tendulkar also claimed 4-38 with the ball as the Men in Blue won the clash by 44 runs.

Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has fared better in Champions Trophy finals?

Rohit has batted twice in Champions Trophy finals and has a very poor record in the summit clash of the ICC event. He has managed only nine runs at an average of 4.50 and a strike rate of 52.94. The Hitman was out for nine in the 2013 final against England in Birmingham and was back in the hut for a three-ball duck in the 2017 final against Pakistan at The Oval.

Player Innings Runs Average HS SR Not outs Rohit Sharma 2 9 4.50 9 52.94 0 Sachin Tendulkar 2 76 76 69 72.38 1

(Champions Trophy stats in finals)

Tendulkar also batted twice in the Champions Trophy finals and managed a much better record than Rohit. He totaled 76 runs at an average of 76 (one not out) and a strike rate of 72.38.

The opening batter scored 69 off 83 in the 2000 final against New Zealand in Nairobi, which India lost by four wickets. Tendulkar was seven not out off 22 in the 2002 Champions Trophy final against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The summit clash did not produce a result and the trophy was shared by India and Sri Lanka.

