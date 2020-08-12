Create
Ross Taylor unsure about playing 2021 T20 World Cup

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 12 Aug 2020, 12:07 IST
News
Advertisement

Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor is still undecided about playing the T20 World Cup next year. When

“Oh! Not sure,” Taylor was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo when asked about his participation in the tournament.

Ross Taylor is currently in Trinidad for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He was last seen playing international cricket when he became the first Kiwi player to play in 100 T20 internationals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that he hasn’t played cricket since. However, Ross Taylor will be back in action later this month when the CPL begins on August 18th.

“As you get older, things slow down a little bit, but your training and experience and your mind become even more important,” Ross Taylor added while talking about his chances of playing in the World Cup next year.
"You know it's going to be strange for everybody at the CPL. Nobody has played international cricket for a while, so everyone is going to be nervous, I'm sure. So, training and early games are very important. The atmosphere in Twenty20 cricket is a lot of what you play and we get the best crowds in that format. So, to play in front of nobody but knowing that people at home will be watching and cheering us on, it's going to be a bit strange, but at the same time something that we're going to get used to," Ross Taylor said.

Ross Taylor will be the key for Guyana in CPL 2020

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in their opening match of the CPL on August 18th at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Ross Taylor will be the main batsman for his team after veteran Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik withdrew from the tournament owing to national commitments. In the four seasons that Ross Taylor has played in the tournament, he has scored 724 runs with an average of 31.5 in 36 matches.

Published 12 Aug 2020, 12:07 IST
Caribbean Premier League 2020 New Zealand Cricket Guyana Amazon Warriors Team 2020 Ross Taylor
