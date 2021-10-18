Ravi Shastri to set focus on IPL or commentary after wrapping things up with Team India as coach - Reports 

Current Team India head coach Ravi Shastri will part ways with the team following the culmination of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The BCCI has already released an invitation for applications across all departments in the coaching unit. It has also invited applications for a new head of sports science and medicine at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Sources close to the former all-rounder claim that he wishes to slow down in life after dedicating 42 years to the sport in various forms. That being said, Shastri won't be against the idea of working with an IPL franchise as constant travel is something he is looking to avoid. Sources close to Shastri say:

“He’ll be selective. He’ll be open to working with an IPL franchise. Year-round travel is something he would like to avoid now.”

Shastri is unlikely to re-apply for the role after spending two separate stints as head coach with the team. While the entirety of the current coaching staff are eligible to re-apply, only Vikram Rathour is likely to put his name up for selection as the rest will walk away from their posts.

Shastri will be welcomed with a red carpet: Industry executives

Another possibility that lies for Shastri after his tenure with the Indian side is a potential return to commentary. The former all-rounder spent the best part of his time post-retirement as a broadcaster and found tremendous success with it as well.

Experts in the broadcast field feel that Shastri would be welcomed back into the commentary box without any hesitation. His unique voice and unabashed personality makes him an asset in the commentary booth. Industry executives believe:

“He’ll be welcomed with a red carpet. Tell me a voice that is more identifiable than his.”

Apart from Shastri, even B Arun and R Sridhar are on the lookout to phase out of the Indian team and into the IPL. The prolific duo will be quite the catch, given their list of achievements with the Indian side.

