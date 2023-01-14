Reports: Rishabh Pant expected to miss most competitive action in 2023

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to miss most competitive cricket in 2023, including IPL 2023, after surviving a car crash on December 30, leaving him with serious injuries. The 25-year-old sustained injuries to his head, back and knee.

The incident, which occurred while he was driving from Delhi to Rourkee, has torn all three key ligaments in his knee, two of which were recently reconstructed, while he will undergo the final operation after six weeks.

Hence, he could miss over six months of cricket, which could include the upcoming 50-over World Cup scheduled for October-November in India.

A few days ago, former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, set to join the Delhi Capitals as the Director of Cricket said about Pant's availability for IPL 2023. As quoted by Sports Today, the former Indian captain said:

"Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. It will be a great IPL for the team; we will do well, but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect Delhi."

Doctors have issued no definitive timeline on when the hard-hitting left-handed batter will be able to resume training. However, both the BCCI and selectors have determined that the youngster will be out for at least six months.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, along with the IPL and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Delhi-born player is also expected to miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June should India reach the summit clash.

Rishabh Pant not in India's Test squad to face Australia

Rishabh Pant's absence could be a big blow for India in the Test series against Australia. (Credits: Getty)

The selectors named India's squad for the limited-overs series against New Zealand and the first two of the four Tests against Australia. Rishabh Pant is not in either squad.

The two keepers selected are Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat for the first half of the Test series.

Bharat will also stand behind the stumps in the three-game ODI series against New Zealand.

Pant last featured for the national side in the two-Test series against Bangladesh and was rested for the white ball games against Sri Lanka.

