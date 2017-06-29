Runs in the IPL doesn’t guarantee a berth in the Indian Team, says Sanju Samson

Fitness and consistent performances are key to an Indian team berth, says the pugnacious potential from Kerala.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury News 29 Jun 2017, 09:47 IST

Sanju Samson is targeting a good domestic season with Kerala

Class, flair and elegance are the attributes that hit the mind when the man in discussion is Sanju Samson and rightly so, factoring in the performances of the Kerala batsman over the years. However, due to inconsistent form and lack of fitness, he has struggled to find a place in the Indian team.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, the right-handed wicket-keeper batsman has thrown light on the importance of keeping up with the fitness levels. "I had struggled with my fitness last season. Since the matches were being played in neutral venues, we had to travel a lot and it would take a toll on my body. And I would end up not making the right decisions in pressure situations. So this year, I've already started working on my fitness," Samson said

Samson has also mentioned the importance of performing across all formats in the domestic season in order to get into the Indian team. "I have realised that doing well in IPL doesn't guarantee a berth in the Indian side. You need to perform consistently in the domestic season and be in a good shape if you want to get selected in the Indian side. That's what I am aiming for."

Sanju Samson has represented India in a solitary T20 International against Zimbabwe in 2015. He put together a scratchy knock of 19 runs from 24 balls in the match and since then he hasn’t had an opportunity to play for the national team.

After performing exceptionally well in a couple of seasons in the Indian Premier League, Samson was unable to carry forward the same form in the 2016 Ranji season. Knee injuries and disciplinary issues with the Kerala Cricket Association didn’t make life any easier for Samson.

However, he made a stupendous comeback by becoming the Delhi Daredevils’ top run scorer in IPL 2017 with 386 runs that included an awe-inspiring ton against the Rising Pune Supergiant. After facing injury issues, Samson is looking leaner and fitter than ever and is all set for the rest of the season.

The Ranji Trophy 2017 commences from October 6th and the swashbuckling talent from Kerala will be looking to make amends for a rusty season last year. Dav Whatmore has been selected as Kerala’s new coach and his inclusion is could help chisel Samson.

At times, success can lead to complacency and contentment in a cricketer’s growth in the sport. However, difficult phases grill, grind and turn a cricketer into a matured personality with the passage of time.

For attaining success at the highest level, it’s required to not let success get the better of an individual. The tumultuous times have been a blessing in disguise for Sanju Samson as it has made him focused on his goals.