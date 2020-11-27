SA vs ENG: playing 11 and toss updates for today's match - 27th November 2020

South Africa and England will face off in the first of their three-match T20Is series at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town today. The series marks South Africa's first cricketing action since COVID-19 brought cricket to a halt in March. While England are back after a two-month break, before which they hosted the West Indies, Pakistan, and Australia.

The tour will see South Africa and England face off in three T20Is and three ODIs. We are set for an intriguing series between the 2019 World Cup winners and a South Africa team in transition. Both teams are packed with talent, and we will see an exciting pace battle between England's Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

The start of the series has been marked by a fair bit of controversy off the pitch surrounding South Africa and their cricket board. However, the Proteas will be hoping to upset the odds on the pitch and beat the heavy favourites England. Both South Africa and England will have their eyes set on the 2021 T20I World Cup. This series will serve as the start of their preparations for the long-awaited tournament, which will now be held in India.

SA vs ENG 1st T20I: Who won the toss today?

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss in the 1st T20I and elected to have a bowl first.

What is the playing 11 for today's SA vs ENG match?

South Africa have decided to hand all-rounder George Linde his T20I debut. The left-arm spinner will share the spin bowling duties with Tabraiz Shamsi.

England have made no surprises with their team for the first T20I.

South Africa Playing XI: de Kock, Bavuma, Du Plessis, van der Dussen, Klassen, van Biljon, Linde, Hendricks, Rabada, Ngidi, Shamsi

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid