SA-W vs NZ-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

South Africa Women will play their second match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against New Zealand Women later today at Boland Park. Both teams suffered a defeat in their respective opening matches of the mega event.

New Zealand Women lost against Australia Women by a big margin, while South Africa Women shockingly fell short in a 130-run chase against Sri Lanka Women. South Arica and New Zealand will be keen to forget the first game and make a fresh start to their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaigns.

The two nations need a win today to place themselves in a comfortable position in the group standings. Before the match begins, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women.

SA-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record in T20Is

New Zealand Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against South Africa Women by 10-2. The two nations have battled 12 times in the shortest format of the game, with South Africa only winning twice.

SA-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

New Zealand Women lead the head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup matches versus South Africa Women by 3-1. South Africa won the battle in 2014, while New Zealand emerged victorious in 2009, 2012 and 2016.

Last 5 SA-W vs NZ-W matches

New Zealand Women have won four of their last five battles against South Africa Women. Here is a short summary of the five games:

NZ-W (167/2) beat SA-W (154/7) by 13 runs, Jul 30, 2022. NZ-W (171/2) beat SA-W (102/9) by 69 runs, Feb 10, 2020. SA-W (154/5) beat NZ-W (153/5) by 5 wickets, Feb 9, 2020. NZ-W (120/5) beat SA-W (119) by 5 wickets, Feb 6, 2020. NZ-W (117/1) beat SA-W (116/7) by 9 wickets, Feb 2, 2020.

