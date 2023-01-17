SA20 2023, Match 12, MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are set to face off in Match No.12 of the SA20 2023 on Wednesday, January 18. The match will take place at the Newlands in Cape Town.

MI Cape Town, led by Rashid Khan, started the tournament in an emphatic manner after beating the Paarl Royals by eight wickets. Dewald Brevis scored an unbeaten 70 to make sure that his team also got the bonus point. But since then, they have blown a tad hot and cold.

Despite losing two of their last three matches, Cape Town are placed at the top of the points table with nine points and a net run rate of +0.388.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, began their journey with back-to-back losses at the hands of the Pretoria Capitals. But they opened their account in the tournament after beating MI Cape Town by four wickets in a thrilling encounter at St George’s Park.

After being put in to bat first, Rashid’s men scored 158 for the loss of eight wickets. George Linde chipped in with a 28-ball 63. Aiden Markram, the Sunrisers skipper, scored 50, and kept his team in the game. With five runs needed off the last five balls, James Fuller came in and smashed Odean Smith for two fours in a row.

The Eastern Cape moved into the fifth spot in the points table with the win.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Details:

Match: MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Match 12, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 18, 2023, Wednesday, 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands has heavily favored the team batting second. The track is also an excellent one for batting. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high-50s.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Probable XIs

MI Cape Town

Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Olly Stone

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sarel Erwee, Adam Rossington (wk), JJ Smuts, Jordan Cox, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Roelof van der Merwe, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Ottniel Baartman

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Prediction

MI Cape Town have won both their home matches while batting second. Hence, it’s evident that they may not want to bat first. The Sunrisers will also be confident after their successful run-chase.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

