SA20 2023, Match 3, Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals are set to lock horns in Match No. 3 of the SA20 2023 on Thursday, January 12. The match will take place at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

The Sunrisers will be captained by Aiden Markram, who has not only been a reliable batter for South Africa but also in franchise leagues around the world. There’s no lack of firepower in their lineup as they have the likes of Tom Abell and Tristan Stubbs in the middle order.

Sarel Erwee and JJ Smuts should open the batting. Brydon Carse and Sisanda Magala have made impressive starts to their international careers and a lot will depend on them. Roelof van der Merwe and Marco Jansen are potent all-rounders and need to step up.

The Capitals, on the other hand, have one of the best lineups in the tournament, if not the best. Will Jacks and Phil Salt are explosive batters and should open the batting. Cameron Delport and Rilee Rossouw are both reliable and explosive, giving solidity to the middle order.

Anrich Nortje is among the fastest bowlers going around and a lot will depend on him. The Capitals also have potent pacers in Daryn Dupavillon, Wayne Parnell and Migael Pretorius. James Neesham and Senuran Muthusamy are more than handy all-rounders and can be mightily effective.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, Match 3, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 12, 2022, Thursday, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is expected to be a sporting one and the fast bowlers are most likely to come into play. An overly high-scoring game doesn’t seem to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 25-degree mark. The humidity will be in the high-70s and there is no chance of rain for now.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Probable XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Aiden Markram (C), Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Brydon Carse.

Pretoria Capitals

Will Jacks, Phil Salt (wk), Cameron Delport, Rilee Rossouw, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (C), Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Match Prediction

The Capitals have a power-packed lineup and are clearly the stronger of the two teams. The Sunrisers need to play out of their skin to beat the Capitals.

Prediction: Pretoria Capitals to win the match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

