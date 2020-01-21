Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh to coach Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne-led Bushfire relief sides respectively

Shane Warne (left) and Sachin Tendulkar (right)

Cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh are set to coach the Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne led-sides (respectively) at the upcoming Bushfire Cricket Bash on February 8.

The Bushfire relief game is scheduled to be played before the BBL09 final. The venue is yet to be confirmed, the name of which will be released on January 31.

Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke, and Alex Blackwell are some of the players who will be playing alongside Ponting and Warne in the match.

"We are absolutely honored to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can't wait to have them involved in what is going to be a special day."

Courtney Walsh

Earlier, CA chief executive Kevin Roberts had confirmed the organization of the Bushfire Cricket Bash in order to gather funds to support the Australians who were affected by the tragedy.

"I'm delighted to confirm the Bushfire Cricket Bash will be Cricket Australia's major fundraising initiative to support Australians impacted by the recent unprecedented bushfire emergency."

Former leggie Warne had earlier put up his Baggy Green for auction, which ultimately was sold for a record A$1,007,500 (£528,000) to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).