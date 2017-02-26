Sachin Tendulkar-branded smartphones soon to be launched

Sachin Tendulkar will soon launch his first-ever signature smartphone series.

by Neha Ravindra News 26 Feb 2017, 18:36 IST

Sachin Tendulkar was spotted shooting for the next device at a studio

What’s the story?

Homegrown technologies and IoT company Smartron is set to launch the first-ever signature smartphone series for Sachin Tendulkar. The exclusive smartphone might be launched in April.

The company, however, has refused to let out further details and said, “We will in due course of time announce a range of devices in mobile, laptop and wearable segment.”

In case you didn’t know...

The Sachin Tendulkar-branded smartphone will be the third device launched by Smartron in a duration of less than12 months. The other two devices were the t.phone and t.book.

The t.book is a slick tablet has an Intel Core M-5Y10C processor with a crystal frequency of 2GHz in bursts. It has a 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, a 5MP rear-camera and a 2MP webcam.

The t.phone has an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 chipset with an octa-core CPU along with Adreno 430 GPU. The phones come with 64GB storage and an expandable memory up to 128GB. But it lagged with the cloud storage capacity.

The heart of the matter

According to sources, Smartron is working on launching their next project under the name “Rimo SRT”. Sachin Tendulkar was seen shooting for the same product in a studio in Mumbai. The device has apparently a fingerprint sensor on the back along with the master blaster’s signature.

The previous model which cost Rs.24,999, worked on the Marshmallow android version.

Parallels from history

Apart from this, the batting legend released his clothing brand last year as well with name ‘True Blue’.

Harbhajan Singh launched his sports apparel brand called ‘Bhajji Sports’. In the year 2015, this branch sponsored four domestic teams in the Indian domestic season. In the 2015-16 season, three more teams joined in.

Shahid Afridi launched his own bats and cricket apparel brand under the name ‘BoomBoom’. There are a host of other cricketers as well who have their names associated with various companies.

Sportskeeda’s take

Smartron launching the signature series of the master blaster is one of the best marketing tactics they could employ. The huge fan base of Tendulkar will be looking forward to the launch with a lot of anticipation.