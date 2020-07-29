Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Stuart Broad for becoming the second England bowler to claim 500 Test wickets

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Tuesday to heap praise on England speedster Stuart Broad for snaring up 500 Test wickets.

Broad on Tuesday joined an elite company of bowlers in international cricket who have achieved the prestigious milestone.

The moment Stuart Broad trapped Kraigg Braithwaite plumb in front of the wickets for his 500th wicket during the third test at Manchester, words of praise started coming in from all quarters. The biggest of them came from Sachin Tendulkar, who congratulated the lanky pace bowler whole-heartedly for his incredible achievement.

In a tweet, Tendulkar said:

“Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win. And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI”

Sachin Tendulkar has been keeping a close eye on the England vs West Indies series and has regularly chimed in with his expert opinions.

During the second Test match, Sachin Tendulkar had remarked that Stuart Broad had plenty to show on the field:

"There is a spring in @StuartBroad8’s walk and I have a feeling that he is out on the field with plenty to show. #ENGvWI"

Sachin Tendulkar had even congratulated England, and specifically Ben Stokes, for staging a thrilling comeback in the second Test match to set up a 'great finale'

Broad now occupies the seventh position in the list for most wickets taken in the Test format. The pacer currently has 500 wickets from 140 Test matches and is the second Englishman after James Anderson to reach this landmark.

The English bowler, who picked up a 10-wicket match-haul in England’s series-clinching 269-run win at Manchester on Tuesday, was adjudged the Player of the Match and the Player of the series by the Windies side. The 34-year-old had also played a knock of 62 runs to help England post 369 runs on the board.