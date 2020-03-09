Sachin Tendulkar consoles Indian team after T20 World Cup final defeat in heartfelt tweet

India were beaten by Australia in the T20 World Cup Final

The Indian women's team suffered a huge defeat in the final of the T20 World Cup at the hands of hosts Australia. The Women in Blue were ousted in all three departments and got a huge 85-run defeat inflicted on them.

Despite the loss, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated both the teams for having played brilliant cricket to reach the final. Tendulkar took to Twitter to express his emotions and showed his pride for the Indian team despite the loss. He himself was a part of the team that lost the 2003 World Cup final to Australia and thus knew what the girls were going through.

Here's what The Little Master wrote:

"Congratulations to Australia for winning the @T20WorldCup. It was a tough day for #TeamIndia. Our team is young and will grow into a solid unit. You have inspired many across the globe. We are proud of you. Keep working hard and never lose hope. It will happen one day.#INDvsAUS."

BCCI President and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly also understood the plight of the Indian women's team and also took to Twitter to congratulate them on a great tournament.

Ganguly tweeted:

'' Well done the Women's team @bcci @JayShah .. Two back to back World Cup finals .. but we lost .. u we're super .. we will get there someday .. love the team and players.''

Australia batted first and posted a mammoth score of 184-4 in their 20 overs, thanks to their openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, who scored 75 and 78* (respectively). In reply, India never really got going in the chase and were bowled out for 99, handing an 85-run victory to the home team.