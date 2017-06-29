Sachin Tendulkar convinced Ravi Shastri to apply for Indian coach's role

Sachin Tendulkar played a huge role in ensuring Ravi Shastri applied for the role of India coach.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that former director of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri has decided to apply for the post of the head coach of the team. But there were reports that Shastri, who is currently holidaying in London, was unwilling to apply for the post unless he was guaranteed to be selected, after being rejected by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

It was then that Sachin stepped in to resolve the issue.

According to reports in ToI, Sachin, who is also in London with his family, spoke to Shastri and convinced him to apply for the role following which the former India all-rounder eventually threw his name in the hat.

After the completion of the 2017 Champions Trophy, Anil Kumble resigned from the role of the Indian team's coach. Even before the tournament started, the BCCI invited applicants for the post and conceded that Kumble was asked not to apply for the role, but would have to undergo the interview process if he wanted to be appointed the coach again.

The BCCI has set July 9 as the deadline for the candidates to apply for the post. As of now, there are six applicants (Ravi Shastri, Dodda Ganesh, Richard Pybus, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Virender Sehwag) in the fray.

Shastri was appointed as the director of the Indian team during the 2014 tour of England where MS Dhoni’s men under the guidance of Duncan Fletcher struggled to produce results in the Test series. After the departure of Fletcher following the 2015 World Cup, Shastri was asked to take care of the team until the end of the 2016 World T20.

When the BCCI was in the hunt for the right man to guide Team India, both Kumble and Shastri emerged as the front-runners for the post. The CAC decided to pick the former following backing from Ganguly and Laxman, despite Sachin vouching for Shastri.

After the deadline, the candidates will appear in an interview with the CAC and present their methods on how to take the team forward. Once the formalities are done, the BCCI will announce the new coach and in all likelihood, the Sri Lanka tour will be the first assignment for the new Indian coach.

The CAC should consider captain Virat Kohli’s opinion before making their final decision. Kohli had made it clear that he was always in favour of Shastri over Kumble and it is certain that the Mumbaikar will get the nod even though Tom Moody would be a better choice, given his experience and achievements.

