Samson's aid for Kerala victims, Pant's possible debut and more - Cricket News Today, 17th August 2018

921   //    17 Aug 2018, 20:48 IST

Samson Pant
Two of the country's most promising wicket-keepers are the headline-makers today

With the third Test between England and India beginning tomorrow, it does not come across as any surprise that all the attention is transfixed on Trent Bridge. The visitors are expected to make at least a couple of significant changes in a bid to overturn their dire fortunes.

Meanwhile, England have already announced their playing eleven. Maverick all-rounder Ben Stokes will get a golden opportunity to restore focus back on his cricket. The team management dropped a promising seam all-rounder who had claimed a Player of the Match award in the series.

In other major news, wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has offered a glimpse into his benevolent side by donating INR 15 lakhs to Kerala's flood relief fund. Here are all the latest developments from the cricket world.

#5 Bumrah and Pant set to bolster beleaguered India

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant is likely to make his Test debut at Nottingham

Captain Virat Kohli's streak of not fielding the same playing eleven is set to extend from 37 to 38 as India look set to ring in the changes for the must-win third Test against England at Trent Bridge. While Rishabh Pant is likely to receive his maiden Test cap, seamer Jasprit Bumrah should take the place of Kuldeep Yadav.

Leading up to the game, Dinesh Karthik was seen feeding balls to Pant during the wicket-keeping drill. The woefully out of form 33-year old, who managed a combined tally of 21 runs from four innings, faces an uncertain future. If selected, Pant's explosive batting ability could strengthen the insipid lower middle-order.

With a heavy cloud cover predicted at Trent Bridge, Bumrah is expected to replace left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Kohli all but confirmed the right-arm seamer's inclusion by affirming, "Very excited with Jasprit getting fit again. He is one guy who is aggressive and makes the batsman feel uncomfortable in the middle. That has been his biggest strength and he relishes the challenge whenever given the opportunity."

