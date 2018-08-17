Jamshed found guilty of corruption and banned for 10 years

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed

Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed has been banned for 10 years following an independent anti-corruption tribunal.

Jamshed was charged with seven breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) anti-corruption code and found guilty of five, becoming the latest player to be banned from the investigation into allegations of spot-fixing in the 2017 Pakistan Super League.

The 28-year-old had earlier been handed a one-year suspension for failing to co-operate with the investigation amid charges for being the "linchpin" of the scandal.

Jamshed, capped across all three formats but not since 2015, will be banned for 10 years, even after which the PCB will see him "kept away from cricket", with the saga apparently now over.

PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi told reporters: "PSL 2017's fixing trial has concluded. There are a few cases you really don't rejoice after winning, where instead you feel sad about it because it ends with another career destroyed.

Anti Corruption Case Update: Cricketer Nasir Jamshed banned for 10 years by Anti Corruption Tribunal.

Details to follow. — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) August 17, 2018

"It's painful to see a player who didn't have his conduct right and didn't fulfil his responsibilities according to the anti-corruption code of conduct. Our stance from the first day was he was the linchpin and he is the one who recruited players.

"Our point was proved and accepted by the tribunal. They found him guilty on multiple charges.

"Even if he returns after rehabilitation, he is not allowed to be engaged in any cricket management role and will be kept away from cricket.

"We also suggested his name be added to a list of persons mentioned in anti-corruption lectures who are to be avoided by the players. This all ends here."