"Never played alongside him" - Kieron Pollard picks India legend as best captain

Former West Indies and Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard has named Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni as the best captain. Dhoni was last seen in action during IPL 2025, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ad

On Tuesday, September 16, News24 Sports released a video on their YouTube channel in which Pollard spoke highly of Dhoni. The 38-year-old mentioned that, although he never played alongside the former India skipper, he admired Dhoni’s tactics and approach on the field. He said:

“Oo, best cricket captain. I’ve never played alongside him, but I’ve seen some of his tactics on the cricket field, and I really enjoyed MS Dhoni. I’ve really enjoyed, I really enjoyed his captaincy from afar, playing against him, being in the middle, seeing his tactics and stuff like that. I’ve enjoyed that. So, I’ll say, for me, MS Dhoni.”

Ad

Trending

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019 and remains the Indian captain with the most matches under his belt. He led India in 332 games across formats, securing 179 victories. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue won the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Additionally, the 44-year-old holds the record for the most matches as captain in the IPL. Dhoni has led CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant in a total of 235 games, winning 136, and has guided the Super Kings to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Ad

“He deserves, when he decides to call it a day” - Kieron Pollard on Rohit Sharma

During the same interaction, Kieron Pollard lauded Rohit Sharma, commending his impressive ODI record and emphasizing that the Mumbai batter has earned the right to choose when to retire. Pollard said:

“I’ve played Under-19 cricket with Sharma since then, and playing international cricket alongside and against, and playing underneath, I think he’s a fantastic, fantastic cricketer. The records that he has in one-day cricket especially are just phenomenal, and he has led us as our captain to five championship trophies as well.”

Ad

“So his stats and everything that he has done have spoken for himself, and I’ve said it before in interviews, he deserves each and every accolade that comes his way, and he deserves, when he decides to call it a day, to call it a day and not be forced out in any way possible," he added.

Rohit Sharma is expected to return to action in October for the three-match ODI series against Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More