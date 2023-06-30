Sanath Jayasuriya's 3 best knocks against India in ODIs

It's no secret that Sanath Jayasuriya was an absolute colossus in ODIs and is one of the greatest to have graced the game.

The 'Matara Mauler' as he's fondly referred to boasts a record that very few have come close to matching. Apart from amassing 13430 runs, he also bagged 323 wickets with his left-arm spin to emerge as one of the greatest all-rounders to have graced this game.

He often took a special liking for India too and saved some of his finest knocks for those duels. It was the case in Tests with his highest score of 340 coming against the Indians but in ODIs in particular, he tormented them to no end.

As the dashing southpaw turns 54 today (June 30), let us turn back the clock and revisit his three best knocks against India in ODIs.

#1 189 in Sharjah, 2000

Jayasuriya often saved his best for India (File image).

The final of the Sharjah Champions Trophy 2000 pit Sri Lanka against India. In a near one-man effort with the bat, Jayasuriya unleashed an absolute masterclass to put his team on course for victory.

Jayasuriya, who was also Sri Lanka's captain at the time got off to a flyer in the company of Romesh Kaluwitharana after opting to bat first. A collapse ensued, however, as the Lankans slipped from 90/1 to 116/4. The skipper steadied the ship in the company of Russel Arnold who proved to be an able partner as the Indian bowlers were kept at bay.

When the time came, Jayasuriya flicked a switch. He got to his hundred before taking just 35 deliveries to reach 150. He continued to pulverize the bowler and looked set to become the first man to scale the 200-run mark in ODIs before he was stumped off Sourav Ganguly's bowling for 189 off 161.

It seemed as though that whirlwind knock sapped all confidence out of the Indians, who crumbled appallingly to a paltry total of 54 as Chaminda Vaas breathed fire with a five-wicket haul. Sri Lanka wrapped up the contest by 245 runs and it was set up by a brutal display by their captain.

#2 130 in Colombo, 2004

Another Jayasuriya masterclass that nearly saw him pull a win out of the fire in the 2004 Asia Cup clash against India at the R Premadasa Stadium. India elected to bat first and posted a competitive 271/6 on the back of half-centuries from Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and skipper Ganguly.

In response, Sri Lanka were strangled by a collective bowling display by the Indians as they never let a big partnership ensue. However, one man stood tall - Jayasuriya proved to be a thorn in the Indians' flesh yet again and never let the fall of wickets affect him as he waltzed to a century at over a run-a-ball.

With 18 runs required off the last three overs, Sri Lanka were the favorites with six wickets in hand. However, things came apart the moment Sehwag dismissed Jayasuriya for a 132-ball 130 as Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan also chipped away to snatch a thrilling win for India. It didn't take anything away from Jayasuriya and the epic innings he played.

#3 125 in Karachi, 2008

Another Asia Cup classic and this time, it came in the final of the 2008 edition at Karachi's National Stadium. MS Dhoni opted to field first and Ishant Sharma duly responded to have Sri Lanka reeling at 66/4 in 12 overs. They still had work to do in order to get past their kryptonite though.

It wasn't to be the case, however. Jayasuriya launched a brilliant counter-attack and rocketed to a hundred off 79 deliveries. He flayed the bowlers all around the ground and threatened to power Sri Lanka towards the 300-run mark before the golden arm in Sehwag struck again. The southpaw's 115-ball 124 set his team for a big score though and they managed to post 273, even as they couldn't avoid being bowled out.

Sehwag blazed away at the rate of knots but Sri Lanka had a trump card up their sleeve. The world arose to Ajantha Mendis' mystery as he trapped the Indian batters in his web and bamboozled them with 6/13, securing a 100-run win and the Asia Cup for Sri Lanka.

What is your favorite Sanath Jayasuriya moment in ODIs? Have your say in the comments section below!

